Maloughney chosen as Butte-Silver Bow health officer

The Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health has chosen Karen Maloughney, a registered nurse who has led many efforts and initiatives with the department for 18 years, as the county’s new health officer.

Commissioners must confirm the choice before it is official but that’s expected to happen when they meet on Jan. 5. Maloughney has been interim director since Karen Sullivan retired from the post last month.

“She’s been in many different places in the department and knows it really, really well,” said Health Board Chairwoman Ivy Fredrickson. “She’s been there almost two decades so I think it will be a really, really smooth transition.”

Fredrickson said the board received numerous applications for the post and interviewed three finalists before choosing Maloughney.

“She’s trusted and respected within the department and among all the different partner groups and other organizations so I think we are very pleased with this choice,” Fredrickson said.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said he couldn’t think of a better person for the post.

“We are fortunate to have a qualified person come from within Butte-Silver Bow to lead the Health Department,” he said. “She has a medical background and has worked in the Health Department for many years … and knows the staff and needs of the department.”

Maloughney said she was “extremely excited and thankful to have this opportunity to serve Butte-Silver Bow” in directing a department that works as a team.

“It’s such an important job and I’m just really excited,” she said.

Maloughney is a Butte native and was in the first graduating class of Montana Tech's registered nurse program in 2001. She received an associate RN degree that year and earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing three years later.

She joined the health department 18 years ago and has overseen many programs and divisions, including in her most current role as director of the Communicable Disease and Emergency Preparedness Division.

When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, she had a leading role in responding to the pandemic. She helped coordinate testing, oversaw COVID-related clinics and kept the board and community up to date on developments, among other things.

She has been part of a community task force on suicide prevention since 2014 and has had Superfund-related health responsibilities, working with the RMAP program administered by Butte-Silver Bow and following blood-lead cases and statistics.

She has also worked closely with doctors and nurses to monitor the community for infectious disease.

Maloughney said the pandemic has been “the most challenging thing we have faced to date” and the effort continues because the pandemic isn’t over.

“It’s been really, really hard on everybody physically and emotionally. It’s been tough,” she said.

But she said it has been a team approach from the beginning, and Sullivan, other division directors and everyone has played a part.

“When COVID first hit, we all kicked in and the whole department really fell into place and into their roles,” Maloughney said. “We couldn’t have done it without a coordinated effort from all the staff and from Butte-Silver Bow.”

Maloughney and her husband, Mike, have been together since 1990 and have a 17-year-old daughter, Kaidee.

