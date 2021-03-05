Make-A-Wish, Mountain Hot Tub make Maylee’s dream come true

Maylee Williamson looked a bit perplexed when she walked into her back yard and saw numerous people standing around. But then she heard her sister Lakelynn loudly yell HOT TUB!
Maylee’s face quickly became animated and the two sisters started jumping up and down with excitement. The 5-year-old dreamed of having a hot tub of her own and thanks to Make-A-Wish of South Dakota & Montana and the generosity of Mountain Hot Tub, her dream became a reality Friday.
The young Butte girl suffers from SAVI, an extremely rare autoimmune disease that affects the lungs, skin, joints, bones, and blood vessels. Interstitial lung disease is another chronic ailment the 5-year-old has to endure, which is associated with SAVI.
Her love of hot tubs stems from being introduced to them at motels during the many out-of-state visits for treatment.
“She loves when the jets are on because they make bubbles,” said her mom, Kylah Williamson.
The hot tub is not just any hot tub, it's state of the art.
According to Kelly King, owner of Mountain Hot Tub, given her medical condition, Maylee’s particular brand includes a chemical-free hydraulic cleaning system.
Headquartered in Bozeman, Mountain Hot Tub has stores in Butte and Helena. King is thrilled that his company is involved.
“What a great opportunity to make a girl’s day,” he said. “It’s a great feeling.”
Katie Merrill of Make-A-Wish concurs.
“This is the best part of my job,” said Merrill, who admits hot tubs are a rarity on a child’s wish list.
That being said, Merrill is thankful to King and his crew at Mountain Hot Tub for making it happen.
“Maylee wanted her very own hot tub,” said Merrill. “Wishes do come true.”
Just minutes after the top came off the hot tub, Maylee and her sister ran to get their swimsuits on. They were quickly back outside, Maylee wearing “donut” goggles. Lakelynn hopped right in but Maylee took a bit of coaxing. But once in, she was all in.
“Now she can relax and play with the bubbles,” said her grandfather, Bob Williamson.
Soaking in all the laughter, her mother, Kylah, stood nearby. Smiling through her tears, she turned to Katie Merrill to thank her.
“This means everything,” she said. “She needed something hopeful and I am incredibly grateful.”