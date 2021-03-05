Make-A-Wish, Mountain Hot Tub make Maylee’s dream come true

Maylee Williamson looked a bit perplexed when she walked into her back yard and saw numerous people standing around. But then she heard her sister Lakelynn loudly yell HOT TUB!

Maylee’s face quickly became animated and the two sisters started jumping up and down with excitement. The 5-year-old dreamed of having a hot tub of her own and thanks to Make-A-Wish of South Dakota & Montana and the generosity of Mountain Hot Tub, her dream became a reality Friday.

The young Butte girl suffers from SAVI, an extremely rare autoimmune disease that affects the lungs, skin, joints, bones, and blood vessels. Interstitial lung disease is another chronic ailment the 5-year-old has to endure, which is associated with SAVI.

Her love of hot tubs stems from being introduced to them at motels during the many out-of-state visits for treatment.

“She loves when the jets are on because they make bubbles,” said her mom, Kylah Williamson.

The hot tub is not just any hot tub, it's state of the art.

According to Kelly King, owner of Mountain Hot Tub, given her medical condition, Maylee’s particular brand includes a chemical-free hydraulic cleaning system.