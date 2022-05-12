Mainstreet Uptown Butte organizes tree-planting project

Nearly 70 dead trees have been extracted in Uptown Butte, and thanks to the efforts of local contractor and partner Alpine Tree Services, the holes are now ready for new trees.

The first wave of tree plantings coordinated by Mainstreet Uptown Butte will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St.

Volunteers will be much needed and welcome to help plant trees. Interested volunteers should show up at 9 a.m. or throughout the day for assignments. Lunch will be served for all volunteers. Bags and gloves and a few shovels will be on hand but if you have gloves, bring them along.

Mainstreet has decided to dedicate this project in gratitude to the Madrazo family, who were critical in helping to plant more than 1,000 trees in Butte since 2002.

“So far, we have identified about 100 locations where new and replacement trees can be planted this spring. The project has an ambitious goal to see as many as 1,000 trees planted in Butte over the next five years,” said Mainstreet’s Executive Director George Everett.

The project includes a parallel effort by the county to replace trees and shrubs on Harrison Avenue over the next two years.

Mainstreet is asking for help from the public to suggest locations on streets for new trees to be planted. The focus of the project is Uptown Butte’s gateway streets especially Front, Montana, Utah, Main and Iron Streets.

Suggestions for tree locations on Uptown entryway streets can be sent by email to geverett@montana.com.

Also, tax-deductible contributions are welcome to help pay for the trees and related expenses for the upcoming planting. Anyone wishing to support the effort to purchase and plant trees this year can send contributions to Mainstreet Uptown Butte, 2022 Uptown Street Tree Project, P.O. Box 696, Butte, MT 59703.

Mainstreet Uptown Butte is a non-profit organization working to rejuvenate Uptown Butte for all who live, work and play in Butte’s Historic Uptown. For details about other upcoming events and projects of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, visit their web site at http://www.mainstreetbutte.org or call 497-6464.

