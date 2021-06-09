Mai Wah Society to open museum, gift shop on June 15

The Mai Wah Society will open its museum in historic Uptown Butte on Monday, June 15. As part of the national Blue Star Museums program, the Mai Wah will offer free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families, as well as first responders and medical workers who show work badges or identification cards. The Blue Star Museums program is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums nationwide.

The museum in the historic Mai Wah/Wah Chong Tai building, 17 W. Mercury St, is in the center of what was Butte’s historic Chinatown, a six-block area once home to many Chinese residents. The Mai Wah is unique in Montana and the region, as there is no other museum that tells the story of the Chinese on the mining frontier. The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Sept. 11.

Regular admission prices are $8 for adults and $5 for children, students and seniors. Children under 5 get in for free. For more information, visit the Mai Wah website http://www.maiwah.org/; follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MaiWahMuseum or call 723-3231.

