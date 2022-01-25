Mai Wah hosting annual Chinese New Year parade in Butte Feb. 5

The Mai Wah Society will once again host Butte America’s annual Chinese New Year Parade, which has been described as the shortest, loudest and (sometimes) coldest parade in Montana. Celebrating the “Year of the Tiger,” the parade will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, starting at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, 155 W. Granite St.

Following opening remarks, the parade will head east on Granite Street with the dragon stopping along the route to bless business sponsors. Those in attendance are encouraged to follow the dragon and become part of the procession. Chris Fisk and the Butte High History Club will serve as dragon dancers again this year. Following the parade, a reception with refreshments will be held at the Mai Wah Museum, 17 W. Mercury St. People attending the parade and reception are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance themselves as much as possible.

Tigers are the third animal of the Chinese zodiac. According to legend, Tiger was sure with its speed and vigor that it would finish first in the celestial race for the order of the zodiac. However, when Tiger emerged, it was told that Rat had placed first due to its cunning and Ox placed second for its industriousness. This left Tiger in third place.

People born in the Year of the Tiger are ambitious, daring, courageous, and generous. They have an innate sense of justice and are committed to helping others for the greater good. “Tigers” may go into politics, business, or investing careers. They can be resolute and sometimes rebellious, seeking to change the status quo and break traditions. That also means Tigers may find it fulfilling to pursue careers in research and development to discover new ways of conducting business. Tigers always speak forthrightly and boldly. They always keep their word. These qualities make them natural leaders to which others gravitate.

