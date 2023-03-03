“Magic Realism: The Art of Marvin Fuller,” the paintings of the late Marvin “Sam” Fuller (1927-2019), will be on display at the Main Stope Gallery 14 S. Dakota in Butte beginning with an opening from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3.

Fuller’s art was best described by critics in New York and Chicago as magic realism, a term originally reserved for literature. Magic realism blurs the boundaries between fantasy and reality. For example, Fuller would push the limits of reality in his paintings by placing a sofa in a row boat, a pony in the ocean, or a city in a bowl of soup. Fuller stirs interest in us and makes us want to look deeper and ask, “why?”

Fuller’s art training began at the Chicago Art Institute. He continued his formal schooling at the Colorado Springs Art Center and the Brooklyn Museum School. He embarked on his own art career in New York where he had numerous solo exhibits.

Fuller made a Montana connection in 1970 when he accepted a position in the Reserve Services Department of the MSU library. It was here that he met Ray Campeau, a long-time and current member of the Main Stope Gallery in Butte. Campeau displayed Fuller’s work at the Ketterer Gallery in Bozeman. Fuller and Campeau would become good friends through the common bond of painting.

Fuller, as good a fisherman as painter, fell in love with the Big Sky. Fuller once stated that a Montana landscape cleanses the eye. Fuller continued to display his art in Montana in group shows at the Yellowstone Art Museum [Billings], the Electrum Gallery [Helena], Governor’s Mansion Exhibit [Helena], the and Beall Art Center in Bozeman. Fuller’s work includes some of the most widely acclaimed and accomplished paintings that the Main Stope Gallery has ever had the pleasure of showing.

At Friday’s art opening, other members of the Main Stope will have their work on display. These artists include fiber artist, Mary S. Vandergraft, painters, Karen Hueftle, David Johnson, Sean Kuech, Toni Seccomb, K. Jodi Gear and Laurel Egan. The pottery of Gregg Edelen is also on display.

Refreshments including light snacks and drink will be served at the opening. Cindi Shaw will be providing music. The exhibit runs through March 30 and is appropriate for all ages.

The Main Stope’s regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Its next opening, "Different Yet the Same: Gallery Members Create Art of the Same Size,'' is scheduled for April 7