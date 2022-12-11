‘Magic of Christmas’ brought home once again

Year after year, from 1945 to 1960, members of the Meaderville Volunteer Fire Department brought the “magic of Christmas” home to Butte through their imaginative displays.

These proud Butte ambassadors displayed their warm Christmas wishes to lift the spirits of its residents following World War II.

The tradition started out as billboard-sized Christmas greetings for residents entering into the Italian neighborhood and morphed into something bigger and better by 1948.

“Go big or go home” must have been the sentiment these firemen shared as each year the displays not only got bigger, they got better. Varied colorful themes, some religious, others whimsical, all with hundreds of lights, helped to convey joyous wishes to one and all.

Months of work went into the elaborate Christmas displays and residents were always thrilled with the results. Every December, residents flocked to the fire station to gush over the newest holiday design. Out-of-towners made their way, too. None left disappointed.

The once thriving neighborhood is long gone now, as is its fire department, but in 2003, Butte High teacher Chris Fisk, along with the school’s Montana History Club, helped to recreate one of the fire department’s original displays. First set up at the Anselmo Mine, the display was moved three years later to its current home outside the Racetrack Fire Hall.

It was obvious last Sunday that the giving spirit remains. After a three-year hiatus, nearly 50 volunteers, the young and not-so young, gathered to once again bring the “magic of Christmas” to Butte.

Led by firefighters of the Racetrack Volunteer Fire Department and members of the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, the men and women braved below-freezing temperatures to begin the painstaking process of putting the display up once more.

“We made the commitment to see this project through,” said Gary Mattern, Racetrack fire chief. “It’s been a little harder than anticipated, but way worth it.”

The last time volunteers set up the Meaderville display was 2018. Lack of help and COVID-19 left the display stored at the Missoula mine yard.

“It’s time to get back on our feet,” said Mattern, “and bring back some good memories.”

Tony Hoffman, a Butte High teacher, also heads up the school’s Montana History Club. He and his students are happy to do their part in bringing this important part of history back to Butte.

“It’s important for our community,” said Hoffman.

Ironically, none of the volunteers remember the original displays and most were not even born in that era. That doesn’t matter to Olivia Kohn, a senior at Butte High and president of the Montana History Club.

“The displays were a staple for many Butte Christmases,” said Kohn. “Now we get to show underclassmen how to continue the legacy.”

Emma Meadow, also a Butte High senior, likes the fact that she and her peers are helping to keep the history of Butte alive.

“Without everyone’s help,” added Meadow, “this wouldn’t happen.”

Connor and Clayton Heggem graduated from Butte High in 2019, but when another volunteer, their former teacher Chris Fisk asked the twins to pitch in, the duo was happy to do so.

“Anything we can do to help, we’re more than willing,” said Connor.

Clayton recalled the fun he, his twin and his peers had putting up the display three years ago.

“It was a big deal for us back then,” said Clayton, “and was definitely missed.”

Watching everyone working together on this particular project warmed Mattern’s heart. He was quick to point out that while past Meaderville displays remain a big part of Butte’s history, so does the history of Butte’s varied fire departments.

“While paying homage to our history,” said Mattern, “we can’t forget the brothers of the past.”