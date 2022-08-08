Madison River: Fears that familiarity breeds descent

Daniel Larson described the Madison River as Montana’s most loved river.

Die-hard fans of the Big Hole, the Yellowstone, the Smith, the Bitterroot and a host of other scenic and fishable rivers might disagree.

But Larson’s observation seems accurate if you measure love by usage.

For years now, both commercial outfitters and recreational anglers floating the river have expressed concerns that the Madison is being loved to death. There are fears that familiarity breeds descent in angler experience.

Bozeman and Gallatin County keep growing. Yellowstone National Park visitation set a record in 2021, before this year’s flooding, and some of those visitors want to fish the upper Madison River.

Larson spoke Aug. 4 during a work session of the Fish and Wildlife Commission. He has been a member of the Madison River Work Group, which has focused since September on providing recommendations to the commission about managing commercial and non-commercial use of the Madison River.

Larson added that the 800-pound gorilla in the room was non-commercial use.

The Work Group’s recommendations in May called for developing a daily Madison River Float Permit for recreational floaters as a way to initially gather data about river use and to eventually help manage that use. There would be a small fee for the permit to help offset costs of the reservation system.

For commercial users, the work group recommended capping the number of river trips for an outfitter at the number of trips he or she reported for 2019 or 2020, whichever was highest.

Why would outfitters agree to a cap?

Larson said commercial interests have concerns about the quality of the fishing experience and about the fishery itself.

Work Group Chairman KC Walsh, who is also a Fish and Wildlife Commission member, said 25% of the fish in one stretch of the river show evidence of hook scarring, the likely result, he said, of anglers using treble hooks or performing catch-and-release with poor technique.

Work group member Brian McGeehan, an outfitter, said he and others routinely turn down trips during the peak season because of the limited availability of guides.

In June, Fish and Wildlife Commissioners voted to move forward with a process slated to include analysis of the costs and potential legal snags of the recommended changes, as well as public input.

Public scoping meetings are scheduled to begin in early September, with details to follow.

Some critics of the Madison River Work Group’s composition and recommendations have observed that the group’s makeup is unduly outfitter friendly and that management of non-commercial use could be a step toward unfairly restricting recreational float access to the river.

Concern has been expressed too that restrictions on public use could reflect an income disparity between wealthy outfitter clients and working class Montanans.

As designated by the Fish and Wildlife Commission, the 12-member Madison River Work Group’s makeup was to include three commercial outfitters with current recreational use permits on the river. And that happened, with members Mike Bias, McGeehan and Mac Minard filling those slots.

Yet three other members have or once had close ties to outfitting and guiding on the river. Larson of the Madison Valley Ranch, an Orvis endorsed lodge, told commissioners Wednesday that he works with outfitters. John Sampson, an owner of the Madison Double R, once worked as a fishing guide and the lodge’s website notes that float trips “are certainly a main focus at Madison Double R.” Finally, member Allison Treloar has been married to fishing guide Mike Treloar.

The Work Group’s recommendations for commercial use advise keeping the Special River Permit system, which is a cooperative agreement between Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. There would be no limit on the granting of such permits to “new river service providers.”

A separate Madison River Use Permit could cap the total annual commercial trips by a Special River Permit holder based on the number of trips reported in 2019 or 2020.

Anglers who are clients of a permitted outfitter would not need a separate float permit.

Public scoping meetings for the Work Group’s recommendations are due to begin in early September, with the first meeting tentatively set for September 6 in Bozeman. Details about time, place and additional meetings will follow.