M&M attracted eclectic group from miners to dignitaries

“You know what I like to do in Butte, I like to go down to the M&M Bar and just sit there. Honest to God, it’s like a circus world unfolding in front of you and I don’t mean that in a derogatory way. It’s a human level city. People are accepted on their own terms. I like that about Butte.” — Butte artist, the late Rudy Autio

News of the M&M Cigar Store’s demise Friday morning spread almost as quickly as the flames that destroyed the iconic Uptown Butte building. In the immediate aftermath, more than a few tears were shed — here in Butte and beyond.

For decades, residents and visitors alike have walked through its doors — to grab a bite to eat and enjoy a “beverage” or two.

Since opening in 1890, the establishment at 9 N. Main St., has catered to an eclectic group of anyone and everyone — from blue collar to white collar, from miners to politicians to dignitaries.

Opened 131 years ago, its first proprietors were William F. Mosby and Samuel D. Martin and it was called Martin & Mosby’s Pool Hall. Shortly thereafter the business was abbreviated to just M&M.