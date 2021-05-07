M&M attracted eclectic group from miners to dignitaries

“You know what I like to do in Butte, I like to go down to the M&M Bar and just sit there. Honest to God, it’s like a circus world unfolding in front of you and I don’t mean that in a derogatory way. It’s a human level city. People are accepted on their own terms. I like that about Butte.” — Butte artist, the late Rudy Autio
News of the M&M Cigar Store’s demise Friday morning spread almost as quickly as the flames that destroyed the iconic Uptown Butte building. In the immediate aftermath, more than a few tears were shed — here in Butte and beyond.
For decades, residents and visitors alike have walked through its doors — to grab a bite to eat and enjoy a “beverage” or two.
Since opening in 1890, the establishment at 9 N. Main St., has catered to an eclectic group of anyone and everyone — from blue collar to white collar, from miners to politicians to dignitaries.
Opened 131 years ago, its first proprietors were William F. Mosby and Samuel D. Martin and it was called Martin & Mosby’s Pool Hall. Shortly thereafter the business was abbreviated to just M&M.
Though the name stuck around, the owners did not. By 1891, Mosby sold his interest in the business to Martin. Ownership would change hands several times in the years to come but would continue to thrive.
By 1910, Sigmund Schilling Cigar Store took up residence and remained for the next 18 years. During Prohibition, which took effect Jan. 1, 1919, the proprietor was now in the business of just selling cigars.
Sounds good on paper, but in reality the establishment was like every other “soda shop and cigar store” in town, there was liquor to be had — you just needed to move farther into the establishment to “wet your whistle.”
Renamed the Western by 1928, the building still housed a cigar store, but added a cab company, and for the first time, a restaurant. Two years later, the restaurant owned by William Christopher would be now the M&M Café.
Prohibition ended in 1933 and the M&M Bar was back in business. Through the years, its owners included Peter and Susan Antonioli, Danny Delmoe, long-term owner, Charlie Bugni, Buddy Walker, Sam Jankovich, Ray Ueland and present-day owner, Selina Pankovich.
Through mining strikes and the infamous and numerous Uptown Butte fires of the 1960s and 1970s, the business somehow held its own. Not too many years later, it would become “the place to be” on St. Patrick’s Day. Year after year, thousands would flock to the Uptown Butte mainstay on March 17.
Hard times were coming, though.
Bugni filed for bankruptcy on April 15, 2003, and that night, residents witnessed something they never thought they'd see — the M&M doors were locked up tight — no one allowed in.
As customers filed out, the late Gary Winston told a Montana Standard reporter — “It's the melting pot of all Uptown … I don’t know where I’ll go now.”
Of course, the M&M did reopen by the following year and has, for the most part, remained open. This past year, despite the pandemic, its current owner persevered and kept the business going.
More than likely, many residents are now saying the same thing Gary Winston said 18 years ago — “I don’t know where I’ll go now.”