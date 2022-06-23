Lunch in the Park making a comeback in Butte

It’s a lunchtime dilemma. “Where do you want to go eat?” one person in the group inevitably asks, while the others automatically respond, “I don’t know, where do you want to go?”

Well, on June 29, you won’t have to agonize over that particular decision because Lunch in the Park is making a comeback after an 18-year hiatus.

Organized by the Butte Park & Trails Foundation and Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation, the family-fun event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 24, at Emma Park, 98 W. Silver St.

Karen Corbin, a board member with Butte Parks & Trails, said the foundation wanted to resurrect the weekly event because of the fond memories it still evokes. Just as important, the weekly event will utilize the park and include activities for the kids.

“We wanted to bring back something positive,” explained Corbin, “and use Emma Park as a safe place for the community to gather and enjoy the outdoors.”

Butte Park & Trails Foundation’s mission is to promote all Butte parks and its recreational land. Included in their plan, too, is the conservation and forestry in and around Butte-Silver Bow County.

Lunch in the Park was launched on July 22, 1992, thanks to the Butte Uptown Association, along with The Montana Standard, KBOW/KOPR and KTVM-TV. It, too, was based at Emma Park through 2004.

Emma Park was again chosen because of its easy access. The park also provides plenty of space for families and workers to enjoy a mid-week break.

Each week, food vendors will be on hand, including Mining City Mud, 406 Fresh, Miner’s Pub & Grill, Charee’s Thai Food and Wicked Que, and for those with a sweet tooth, Blissful Berry Bowls and Extra Sprinkles will also be doing business.

Organizers said people can also pick something up at a nearby restaurant or pack their own picnic basket.

Musical entertainment on the inaugural Wednesday will be Cristy Hayes. Matt Boyle of the Butte America Foundation was instrumental in scheduling the acts, which will include, in the weeks to follow, Ken Rich, Cristy Hayes and Ben Pickett, The Claw Show, Chad Okrusch, Platinum Street Jazz Combo, The Restless Pines, Tom Susanj and High Ore Road.

During the early planning stages, foundation members learned they were not the only ones with fond “Lunch in the Park” memories. The group took to social media and asked Butte residents if they would like to see the event return.

“The response was overwhelming,” said Corbin. “People wanted to see it come back.”

The next important step was to get B-SB Parks and Recreation on board, which they enthusiastically did, followed by sponsors. Butte Auto is the main sponsor and the media sponsors include KBOW/KOPR, The Montana Standard and NBC Montana.

Ed Heard, recreation and events coordinator with B-SB Parks and Recreation, feels the mid-week event will be a huge advantage to Uptown Butte and is anxious to see people relax and enjoy some music and have some lunch on the lawn.

His job includes making sure that the park remains in good shape. On hand each Wednesday will be a couple of summer employees assisting with activities for the kids, which will vary from week to week. Some will be craft or sports-themed, while others may be include a contest or two.

“It will be a good community get-together,” said Heard.

Taylor Vanden Bout, marketing director at Butte Auto, said her company is happy to be on board.

“Butte Auto may be relatively new but we are proud to be part of the Butte community,” said Vanden Bout.

As a spokesperson for the dealership, she explained that Butte Auto wanted to become more involved in community events, and Lunch in the Park fit the bill.

“We don’t want to be just a car dealership,” explained Vanden Bout. “We wanted to contribute because we wouldn’t be where we are if it wasn’t for the community.”

