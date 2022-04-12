Low pressure system brings snow, high winds to southwest Montana

People in Butte-Silver Bow and surrounding counties woke up to blowing snow and howling winds Tuesday thanks to a low pressure system over the northern Rockies.

Forecasters said Monday that four to eight inches of snow cold fall overnight in Butte but only about an inch or two was on the ground Tuesday morning and much of it was blowing about.

Naturally, conditions were trickier on Homestake Pass, where snow led to mandatory chains for tractor-trailers traveling Interstate 90. The Montana Highway Patrol reported numerous slide-offs in Butte-Silver Bow, Jefferson and many other Montana counties.

Some lingering snow showers were possible into Tuesday afternoon but they were expected to decrease in coverage throughout western Monday into the evening.

But the cold air mass will remain for now, resulting in near to colder-than-record low temperatures in parts of western Montana, including Butte.

Butte and Missoula both have record-low temperatures for this time of the year in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday mornings, the National Weather Service said.

Highs in Butte were expected to stay in the 20s through Thursday with a low of 5 degrees forecast early Wednesday, 2 degrees early Thursday and 10 degrees early Friday.

The record low in Butte for April 13 is 10 degrees set in 2001 while the record for April 14 is also 10 set in 1945.

It should be a little bit warmer this weekend but another low pressure system is on the way. The timing and strength were still uncertain but periods of snow return to the forecast for the end of the week and the weekend.

