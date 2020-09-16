Low flow triggers fishing closure on portion of Big Hole River

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A full fishing closure is now in place for a portion of the Big Hole River due to low flows.

The closure extends 46 river miles from the Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadows Road upstream to the North Fork of the Big Hole River. Flows in this area have dropped below the 20-cubic-feet-per-second threshold for a full angling closure, as directed by the Big Hole Watershed Committee Drought Plan.

The closure will remain in place until flows remain above 40 cubic feet per second for seven consecutive days, or until Oct. 31.

Restrictions of this nature are designed to protect fish, such as Arctic grayling and trout, which become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions such as low flows and high temperatures combine with additional stressors. This area was previously under a hoot-owl fishing restriction until Aug. 27 due to high water temperatures.

Updates to fishing restrictions, closures and reopenings can be found at fwp.mt.gov/news/restrictions/waterClosure.html.

