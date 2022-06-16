Love's truck stop at Ramsay parked with Zoning Board - for now

Ramsay residents got an eleventh-hour hearing before the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board on Thursday night in their years-long quest to derail a Love’s truck stop from springing up next to their tiny, quiet community off of I-90.

Attorneys for the residents, the county and Loves Travel & Country Stores argued differing points but the board, acting in a quasi-judicial role, adjourned without making an immediate ruling.

Like judges often do after hearing oral arguments in contentious cases, board members will review Thursday’s testimony and written information over the coming days before convening and voting on disputed zoning issues.

“I myself don’t feel comfortable, without reviewing the matters and evidence and arguments further, making a decision tonight,” said Dave Wing, chairman of the seven-member board.

The other five members present agreed, and although they did not pick a date to meet again, they have 40 days to decide the matter. For now, board member Todd Collins said, it is “clear as mud.”

Love’s started major dirt work at the site after the county issued final building permits on April 29 but under a judge’s order two weeks ago, construction was halted and cannot resume until the Zoning Board rules on residents’ appeal of the permits.

Among other things, residents contended Thursday night that the planned truck stop off I-90 is not permitted under zoning boundaries and provisions added to Butte-Silver Bow ordinances in 1993, so the county should not have issued the permits.

They say the county mailed the zoning map to a Ramsay citizen’s council in 2010 and 2017 but the county changed it in 2019 based on a crayon drawing made in 1972. The county only changed it when Love’s came on the scene, they say.

But under either map, they say, either the entire truck stop or parts of it are not allowed under Ramsay zones.

Kim Wilson, an attorney representing the residents, said the zoning itself is “intended and designed to preserve the small town and rural character of the area.”

The county says the 1972 drawing was the original map and even though a later GIS map was filed, it inflated the boundaries the Ramsay zoning provisions have always been based on.

The county acknowledges the erroneous 1993 map was discovered when the Love’s project was being studied, but says the area hasn’t been developed since then.

“The zoning hasn’t been changed,” said Sean Peterson, a deputy county attorney representing the Butte-Silver Bow Planning Department in the case. “The map was in error from 1993 until now. That seems like a long time but we don’t go through every zoning map in Butte periodically through the years just to make sure we have the correct map on file.”

Under the correct map, the county says, most of the complex — including a convenience store, casino, fuel pumps, a tire shop and sewage lagoons — is on unzoned land. Underground storage tanks and semi-truck parking spaces that are in Ramsay zones are permitted in those zones, they say.

J.R. Casillas, a Montana attorney representing Love’s in the matter, said Love’s agreed with the county and said it has cooperated with local and county officials and done things by the book from the start.

Residents have fought Love’s on all government, regulatory and legal fronts since the Oklahoma City-based truck stop giant announced plans in 2017 to put a truck stop on a 10-acre site a stone’s throw east of Ramsay. Residents say it will bring traffic, noise, pollution, transients and crime to their quiet community of 40 houses and five square blocks.

Love’s says the truck stop will bring jobs and commercial activity and provide truckers and motorists with 24-hour access to products at a clean and safe place. The company had 410 travel stops and stores across the U.S. in 2017 and now has more than 590.

County planning officials say Love’s had completed all regulatory and procedural requirements so on April 29, it issued final building permits. Love’s began major dirt work days later.

Two weeks ago, District Judge Robert Whelan ordered construction stopped pending the Zoning Board hearing. It was the lone victory for residents so far and might only amount to a temporary one.

If the Zoning Board rules against them, residents could appeal that to District Court. But courts in Montana generally give deference to local zoning boards.

