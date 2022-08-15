Love's pulls plug on Ramsay truck stop

Love’s announced Monday that it will not move forward with plans to build a truck stop along I-90 next to Ramsay.

The surprise announcement came after years of opposition from Ramsay residents and just a few weeks after the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board backed planning officials and said the project was allowed under local zoning laws.

“Although a recent legal decision has cleared the way for Love’s to begin construction on a new Travel Stop, the company has made the business decision not to move forward with construction in Ramsay, Montana, at this time,” the Oklahoma City-based trucking giant said in a statement.

“We are thoughtful about where we choose to locate our Love’s Travel Stops,” it said. “Professional truck drivers identified the location along Interstate-90 as an underserved part of Montana for safe, clean, and well-maintained places to stop as they deliver essential goods.

“From the project’s beginning five years ago and at every point thereafter, Love’s has complied with applicable laws and permitting procedures. This culminated in the recent affirmation by the Board of Adjustment of Love’s building permits, clearing the way for the company to continue construction. For business reasons, we will no longer pursue a travel stop in Ramsay at this time and will shift our focus to other projects that support our plans.

“Love’s recognizes that some Ramsay citizens and leaders took exception to bringing a Travel Stop to the area. A core tenet of our company’s values is that our locations maintain strong connections to all communities we serve through local job growth, career development, positive economic impacts and philanthropic support. We will continue these local commitments and support our valued customers and employees in communities across the United States.”

Jim Ayres, a longtime resident who has led opposition to the project, said he was pleased with the decision. Love’s announced its plans in early 2017.

Residents had already appealed the Zoning Board ruling to District Court and Ayres said he believes they had a good chance of winning.

Will be updated.