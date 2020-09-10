Love's passes DEQ hurdle; Ramsay residents distressed

Love’s Travel Stop has passed another hurdle with its planned truck stop off Interstate 90 next to Ramsay, but the public will get at least one more chance to weigh in.
On Wednesday, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality released its draft environmental assessment of plans by Love’s to install underground storage tanks and a new wastewater treatment system for its proposed sprawling complex 7 miles west of Butte.
The document details potential environmental ramifications of plans for eight petroleum storage tanks for fuel, along with a wastewater system that would include two lagoons and spray-irrigation area taking up about 6 acres — concluding that it would not harm air quality, groundwater and sage grouse, among other things.
The agency originally released a draft assessment in June 2019 that only looked at the storage tanks. After a public comment period, the DEQ determined it would be appropriate to combine the storage tanks and lagoons as one project.
Lagoons are often used to capture and stabilize wastewater, store it during winter months, and have it applied for agricultural purposes during warmer months. They are common in the U.S. but do come with management requirements in Montana.
A public comment period has been set for people to weigh in through Oct. 8. Once that is over, the agency will review and respond to the comments in the final assessment, said Moira Davin, a public information officer for the DEQ. There is no timetable for that.
Numerous Ramsay residents have opposed the overall project from the start, saying the truck stop will bring traffic, noise, pollution, transients and crime to their tiny community of about 40 homes.
“The whole situation stinks,” Ramsay resident Jim Ayres said Wednesday. “It’s a community that never wanted this and we did all the right things with zoning to prevent any major developments like a travel stop.”
Specifically, the draft DEQ report concluded:
• No impact would be made to water quality since “no water discharges to groundwater or surface water are proposed." There is no significant surface water within a half mile of the proposed storage tanks, they will be double-walled and proper handling would decrease potential for any harm.
• The wastewater irrigation system would meet standards and vegetation would be able to absorb the applied wastewater and nutrients. There would be no impacts to human health and safety since effluent would be disinfected by ultraviolet light before spraying.
• Modern construction techniques and materials would minimize any lagoon leaks.
• The agency does not expect adverse impacts to air quality. If winds exceed 20 mph, monitors would shut down the spray irrigation system.
• For wildlife, birds or fish, the project area “would not be a habitat for wildlife due to the surrounding human presence and activities” and that most of the site is already “actively cultivated.”
• The agency said it doesn’t expect any significant odor impacts. The lagoons would smell at times in the spring and fall, but they would be about 1,400 feet to the east of Ramsay and the prevailing wind direction would be away from the town year round. The smell of cow feces from the Montana Live Auction feedlot nearby is already a defining feature of the Ramsay area, the agency added.
• As for other for light and noise pollution, the DEQ does not review such issues.
Ayres said many Ramsay residents are unhappy with the DEQ’s assessment.
“They say they have a lot of safeguards put in place and the projects will be monitored, but we see that’s not always the case around the state,” he said. “They say they will monitor and react if something happens. So if something goes wrong, they’ll worry about it then. But I feel like the DEQ needs to be more preventive.”
Ramsay resident Mike Flanick said the agency is “falsifying facts.”
“For one, they said there’s no surface water within a half a mile but Silver Bow Creek is within a thousand feet,” Flanick said. “The draft assessment also says the project won’t affect schoolchildren because those kids don’t bike or walk by the field to go to school. But the proposed site is the mustering site for kids when something like an active shooter is present.”
Flanick said he’s also concerned about enforcement of rules and regulations, saying that’s already lacking with the stockyard. And the agency seems to claim that because the stockyards already smell, Ramsay should be OK with odors from the lagoon system, he said.
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, an Oklahoma City-based corporation, announced plans to locate a truck stop next to Ramsay in January 2017. It had 410 locations across the U.S. then and opened its first in Montana, in Hardin, east of Billings, that year.
Love’s has purchased land for the truck stop at Ramsay and obtained a DEQ stormwater permit for general construction activities, but other regulatory approvals are still pending. Love’s now has more than 520 locations across the U.S., including one near Missoula.
The one at Ramsay would include a large convenience store, an Arby’s restaurant, a casino, a tire shop and parking for at least 110 semis. A state agency has approved a license transfer that would allow the casino to serve liquor, but Ramsay citizens have appealed that in District Court in Butte and a decision is still pending.
There are still pending zoning issues in Butte-Silver Bow as well.
The state Department of Transportation, meanwhile, has not issued an approach permit to Love’s for interstate ramp widening work required as part of the proposed travel stop project. The agency said the permit is pending DEQ approval on their sewer plan.
To view the DEQ draft assessment and submit comments electronically, visit: http://deq.mt.gov/Public/publiccomment
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.