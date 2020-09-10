Love's passes DEQ hurdle; Ramsay residents distressed

• For wildlife, birds or fish, the project area “would not be a habitat for wildlife due to the surrounding human presence and activities” and that most of the site is already “actively cultivated.”

• The agency said it doesn’t expect any significant odor impacts. The lagoons would smell at times in the spring and fall, but they would be about 1,400 feet to the east of Ramsay and the prevailing wind direction would be away from the town year round. The smell of cow feces from the Montana Live Auction feedlot nearby is already a defining feature of the Ramsay area, the agency added.

• As for other for light and noise pollution, the DEQ does not review such issues.

Ayres said many Ramsay residents are unhappy with the DEQ’s assessment.

“They say they have a lot of safeguards put in place and the projects will be monitored, but we see that’s not always the case around the state,” he said. “They say they will monitor and react if something happens. So if something goes wrong, they’ll worry about it then. But I feel like the DEQ needs to be more preventive.”

Ramsay resident Mike Flanick said the agency is “falsifying facts.”