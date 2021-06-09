Love's clears a big hurdle for planned truck stop at Ramsay

• The agency said it doesn’t expect significant odor impacts. The lagoons would smell at times in the spring and fall, but they would be about 1,400 feet to the east of Ramsay and the prevailing wind direction would be away from the town.

• No significant noise is expected from the operation of the truck stop. No lighting issues are under DEQ review.

Ramsay residents raised numerous concerns about the tanks and lagoon system and Ayres said the DEQ seemed to dismiss them without taking the town into account.

“To me, it seems unfair that somebody else gets to decide what is the significant impact for a residential neighborhood,” he said. “It’s always been just a residential neighborhood.”

The DEQ addressed emissions from the storage tanks, Ayres said, “But what about all the trucks that are using the product coming out of the storage tanks? That’s not anything they had to deal with.”

The analysis mentioned safeguards that Love’s plans with the tanks, Ayres said, but “You don’t have to look very far to see what can happen when there’s human error.”