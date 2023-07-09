It’s hard to put into words the heartache many people of Butte and beyond felt when the news came last Monday that Lori Maloney had lost her short battle with cancer.

The thought of never seeing her smiling face again, nor being able to hear her “Hi, darlin’!” greeting seemed almost unfathomable.

The former Butte-Silver Bow clerk of the court and an enthusiastic ambassador of the Irish festival, An Ri Ra, was well loved and Maloney reciprocated that love time and time again.

“Lori raised the bar on who we should aspire to be in this life,” said Shawn Harrington.

With his voice quivering, Harrington reflected on the lessons his beloved relative taught in her lifetime. The Maloney-Harrington crew had experienced loss numerous times before and according to Harrington, Lori stepped up to the plate each and every time.

“She was such a wonderful caregiver,” he said, “and the chief nurse in our family.”

The Harringtons and Maloneys are first cousins, but that’s not how they view it. To them, they are a band of brothers and sisters who gravitated toward each other through good times and bad to form a single nucleus. That bond is unbreakable.

“Lori was an irreplaceable part of Butte and an irreplaceable part of our family,” said Shawn’s twin, Bernie. “We were darn lucky to have her.”

Whether the topic was Butte or family history, Maloney was a wealth of knowledge.

“She knew so many families in Butte,” explained Bernie, “and if you needed a genealogy lesson, she was the go-to person, too.”

Tom Powers, the recently retired clerk of the court, worked side by side with Maloney for 30 years. In fact, she hired him as a deputy clerk.

“I spent as much time with her as I did my wife,” laughed Powers, who had hoped to spend more time with his longtime friend now that he, too, has retired.

Maloney and Powers did indeed spend a lot of time together — at work, planning the next An Ri Ra or any other Irish event that came along or more.

“Lori threw herself into everything she did,” said Powers. “She didn’t just dive in; she cannon-balled.”

Without the presence of such an energetic ball of fire, An Ri Ra won’t be same.

“She absolutely poured her heart into An Ri Ra,” said Shawn.

According to Powers, Maloney always hated to see the yearly Irish celebration come to a close. So much so that she would host an impromptu gathering in her garage at the festival's end, with an abundance of food and drink for all the artists and volunteers.

“She always wanted to squeeze a bit more music out of the weekend,” laughed Powers.

Hearing the news of Maloney’s diagnosis, many of these past An Ri Ra performers called her in the days leading up to her death. Some wanted just to talk to her one last time, while others paid homage by singing to her over the phone.

Kurt Krueger worked with Maloney for nearly 40 years, first as a lawyer and later as a district court judge.

Judge Krueger was always impressed with Maloney’s commitment to her job, her kind demeanor and her willingness to always assist.

“She was truly a Butte person,” said the judge, “and always concerned about Butte’s citizens.”

Maloney took over the helm in the clerk’s office following the passing of Dan Bukvich in 1986. The first woman to hold the job, such was her popularity that she would stay at the elected position for more than 30 years.

The fast-paced job seemed to suit Maloney.

“When she became clerk of the court, Lori enhanced that position as we headed into the computer age,” said Krueger, “and she did an excellent job.”

Along the way, Maloney helped others while working at the courthouse, including Mary McMahon, who had served as clerk and recorder.

“Lori wanted to make sure that other employees knew they were appreciated,” said McMahon. “She was always right there to help.”

According to McMahon, Maloney’s death has left a giant void.

“She was a walking powerhouse who gave 150 percent,” said McMahon.

Close friend Danette Harrington shared the same sentiment.

“Everything Lori did, she did from her heart,” said Danette. “She was a gal who gave it her all.”

Looking through past Montana Standard articles, it was more than evident that Maloney did give her all. If there was a medical benefit to organize, she pitched in to help. Need a hand putting together a reunion, class or otherwise? Well, that was her, too.

In her spare time, she was an active member of Soroptimist International of Butte, served as president a time or two with the Montana Association of Clerks of District Court, and, no surprise here, was a loyal member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians of Butte.

“She didn’t bleed red,” laughed McMahon, “she bled green.”

Oh yes, Maloney was proud of her Irish heritage.

As a proud, “card-carrying” member of the Original Street Painters, Maloney, Ellen Kelly, Rand Rafish, Betty Ann Harrington, and siblings Sherrie, Kathy and Bubba, began a St. Patrick’s Day tradition that remains to this day.

In 1984, led by Rafish, Maloney, who was the last surviving original member, along with the rest of the crew painted a small shamrock in Uptown Butte to honor their loved ones who had died. That Irish symbol eventually grew to be giant-sized and painted right at midnight every March 17, in the middle of the busy intersection of Main and Broadway streets.

It was no secret that Maloney loved all the holidays, whether they were in winter, spring, summer or fall. She, along with close friend Danette Harrington, were credited with getting the courthouse adorned with yuletide lights. The two took it up a few notches by initiating the departmental contest for the best decorated courthouse Christmas tree and the competition for the top carved Halloween pumpkins.

“We did some stupid, silly, wonderful and great things together,” said Danette

Later, and not surprising giving their surnames, the courthouse would be all decked out with festive decorations just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. A time or two, the women even served up some corned beef sandwiches and blarney stones to their fellow workers.

“She was Irish from her toenails to the top of her head,” said Danette.

Maloney loved her family and friends, and was an unapologetic Butte fan.

According to Danette, her friend wanted others to love Butte, too.

“She was so proud of her hometown,” she said.

Each August, though, Maloney was truly in her element.

That was when she, Danette and McMahon, along with a few others, donned their Irish attire to become members of the Apron Ladies, an An Ri Ra group that looked after the entertainers by providing meals and finding lodging.

According to McMahon, the women took their cues from Maloney, who was the leader of this particular pack.

“She just got things done,” said McMahon.

A friend of more than 50 years, Dan Kelly, totally agreed with that statement.

“If it was for Butte, she was in,” said Kelly. “If it was for the Butte Irish, she was in even more.”

Through the years, the two, along with friends and families, took numerous out-of-two trips. He even traveled to Ireland with her, along with other members of the Kelly and Maloney families.

A dozen people boarded a plane to the Emerald Isle in 1984, and as Kelly recalled, it was a wild time

“It was the best way to see Ireland,” said Kelly.

Kelly will miss his longtime friend. The two An Ri Ra volunteers also sat together on the Butte Catholic Community’s parish council.

“Lori’s most endearing quality was the fact that she truly cared,” said Kelly. “She will be a tough act to follow.”

Because Father Patrick Beretta is currently out of town, funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, at St. Patrick’s Church. A devout Catholic and loyal St. Patrick’s parishioner, it was Maloney’s wish that the Butte priest preside over her funeral.

Her family wouldn’t have it any other way.

So, those who loved this wonderful Butte woman, they will have some time to gather their thoughts before saying their farewells.

In the meantime, in her memory,

“May the Irish hills caress you.

May her lakes and rivers bless you.

May the luck of the Irish enfold you.

Saint Patrick behold you.”

On a more personal note and it needs to be said to a woman who made such an impact on so many lives, including my own — “Bye, Darlin’ — until we meet again.”