After nearly 39 years with the Butte-Silver Bow Dispatch Center, Dave McPherson answered his last call at the center Thursday and officially retired.

It was a bittersweet day for McPherson, who worked in dispatch his entire career, with the last half as the 911 coordinator.

“I will miss the people,” he said. “They are a great bunch of folks.”

The job has been memorable, in more ways than one.

One particular call was received Sept. 23, 1984, from a St. James Hospital official worried about loyal employee, Mona Gibson, 47, who didn’t show up for her shift as a licensed practical nurse. This call did not have a happy ending.

“It made me sick to my stomach,” said McPherson.

Long story short, Gibson, along with her 16-year-old daughter, Brandee, and 61-year-old Mary Horvath were found murdered at Gibson’s residence in the 1800 block of Lafayette Avenue. The killers were the women’s teenage sons, Ted Gibson, 14, and Michael Horvath, 15.

The job also came with its own rewards, too.

McPherson recalled getting a 911 call about a 4-year-old choking on a Dorito chip.

“We got him breathing before the EMTs got there,” he said.

Despite the many difficult calls through the years, it has been a worthwhile career for McPherson, who supervised a team of 12.

“The job gave me a sense of purpose,” said McPherson. “It’s been rewarding to help.”

According to B-SB Sheriff Ed Lester, McPherson’s contributions were immense and even though he has earned this retirement, he will be missed.

“There is no way to tell how many lives he’s saved over the years with his calm voice,” said Lester.

The sheriff will also miss McPherson’s sense of humor.

“He’s one of those people you always look forward to seeing because he can add a bit of humor to almost every situation,” said the sheriff. “You really need someone like that in this business.”

In retirement, McPherson will be kept busy. His wife, Cathy, plans on jotting down a few ideas for his “to do” list. When he’s not doing “whatever his wife wants him to do,” McPherson plans to do some volunteer work, head on down to a river to fish, and practice his golf swing.

“I’m not all that good,” he said with a smile, “but I got all the swearing down pretty good.”