ANACONDA — This October, the Anaconda Ensemble Theatre is bringing the psychological horror play “The Margins” to the Tammany Ballroom and is seeking new talent to audition.

The Margins is loosely based on the true story of The Philip Experiment in Toronto in the 1970s, where five paranormal investigators and a skeptical reporter visit a haunted manor to create and raise a spirit as a psychic experiment — until that experiment goes horribly better than they imagined. Directing the play will be Blane Pressler of New York City.

“This audition is unique as the director is in NYC at the moment,” said Jackie Vetter, artistic director and producer, “so we will be videoing in with the director to audition before he gets here this fall.”

There are six roles open and the ages, races and genders of the roles are all flexible. The roles include Phyllida Franks, a historian who helps facilitate the location of the experiment; Jonathan Turino, a parapsychologist described as the Indiana Jones of the Netherworld; Helen Armatige, a psychic who is grounded and driven towards helping the experiment succeed; Trace Armatige, whose psychic power manifests in his innate ability to create drawings from what is in his mind's eye; Markus Olin, a reporter for The New York Times; and Lane Strelczyk, the most powerful psychic of the group.

Due to content and extreme language, AET is seeking actors ages 18 and older, who are available for rehearsals starting Sept. 5 to Oct. 12.

Performances are Oct. 13 -15, 20-22, and Oct. 28. Auditions will be held via GoogleMeet on Aug. 21-22.

If you wish to sign up for an audition send an email to anacondanesembletheatre@gmail.com. Note if you would like to live video or send an audition tape.