Local support meeting set in Butte for vets distressed over Afghanistan

A support meeting is planned in Butte on Wednesday for military veterans who are distressed or distraught over the U.S. pullout in Afghanistan and its fallout.

“Most of them are upset about the way we did it,” said Mike Vincent, a Vietnam War veteran and a mentor in Butte’s new Veterans Treatment Court.

“You would think that a lot of them are going to be veterans from 2011 and 2016 but there’s a lot of Vietnam veterans, too, because there are big similarities between this and Vietnam,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On top of that, he said, it’s all occurring at the same time the nation is marking 20 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 killed nearly 3,000 Americans and led to U.S. military action against Al-Qaeda and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Vincent said he has talked with veterans in Butte and other places in Montana and many are experiencing anxiety, depression and anger due to recent events. They can get help and support at the meeting in Butte.

It will be held 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marine Corps League Building, also called The Hooch, next to McGruff Park at 525 Garden Avenue. It is being hosted by the Friends of the Butte Veterans Court Inc. in partnership with the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.

Contact 406-490-3574 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.