Local snapshots: Annual Irish banquet set; build business contacts; Ennis festival seeks artists

Annual Irish banquet set for March 16

The annual Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick’s banquet and gathering will be Wednesday, March 16, at the Front Street Station.

Cocktails are at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 7. The banquet remains the longest-standing event celebrating the Patron Saint of Ireland, St. Patrick.

The Friendly Sons and Daughters was founded in 1908 by Judge Jeremiah Lynch, Maurice English, and John H. O’Meara.

This year’s master of ceremonies is Ed Lester and guest speaker is the Honorable Jim Shea. Tickets are $25 and are available by calling Brendan McDonough at 406-498-3983.

Butte Business Network plans winter mixer

Put on your favorite woodsman garb or winter dress and join the Butte Business Network for an evening of cocktails, throwing axes and business networking at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Montana Axe Bar, 37 W. Park St.

The mission is building relationships to grow business and develop a stronger community in Butte and surrounding areas. Drinks and food are available for purchase.

For more details, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/250528343729393.

Artists invited to apply for festival

ENNIS — The Ennis Arts Association will hold its 26th Annual Madison Valley Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Peter T’s Park, in Ennis.

Artists working in all media are invited to submit entries for this juried show. Deadline for applications is April 1, 2022.

For additional details and an application, visitwww.ennisarts.org or email ennisartassoc@gmail.com for an application.

