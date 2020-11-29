Local shoppers hit Uptown on Black Friday

Rossillon, who has treated visiting family to a three-day shopping marathon in Uptown, said she doesn’t let the cancellation of one event slow her holiday spirit.

“It’s just one little piece of Christmas. I don’t try to get excited about what we can’t do. I just think about what we can do, and what we can do next Christmas,” she said.

Of Uptown’s unique array of shops, she said, “They’re small, but sincere.”

For Rick Chappel, owner of Beautiful Things on West Broadway, there’s a difference in buying the inexpensive consumer fare across town and say, candles like he offers, which he said, “Won’t run all over your tables, and match your fine china.”

“This is not Walmart,” he said on Friday, pleased to have a few lookers stop by before noon. “You have to separate local shopping from shopping on the Flats.”

He points out that every day counts, because retail is still largely open. Like many local owners, he knows the virus can change the retail reality at any time. For now, he said, local businesses take it day by day.

“We’ve got our oars swinging,” he said, miming the action. “And we’re just going down the road.”