Local shoppers hit Uptown on Black Friday

As owner and lead designer of 5518 Designs on North Main Street in Butte, Jon Wick has for years embroidered clothing that promotes Butte’s outdoor lifestyle, and made gear that celebrates the town itself.
Like many Uptown business owners, he’s dealt with new challenges during the pandemic. It’s with safety in mind that he’s taken to sidewalk art.
He didn’t draw mountainscapes or Montana-isms like, “Damn that’s a big sky,” in front his store Black Friday morning. Wick simply chalked circled “6”s with arrow signs — the safety symbol of the times — so shoppers know how far to stand apart.
With adaptation, business is pretty good at Wick’s store this holiday season. The pandemic has produced three types of customers, and he’s been able to serve all three. There are those comfortable to shop in-store, those who want to pick-up at curbside, and those who choose to stay home and wait for online orders to come to them.
“I think what people are starting to realize is that local businesses have websites just as powerful as Amazon does,” he said.
The online option has made all the difference in his sales.
But without events like the Christmas Stroll to kick off the season, shopping will look different this year.
“It injected some excitement in town,” Wick said of the canceled event. “That’s a lot of what we lose with these festivals — the spirit of Butte. It’s kind of sad.”
When the store celebrated its birthday two weeks ago, it wasn’t the usual in-store kegger. Folks instead said, “Cheers!” at home by way of a virtual toast on Facebook.
The new mode of customer service is working for now, but October and November’s COVID-19 numbers are a reminder that the future of business is unknown. Shopping could change looks again by the end of the holidays, he said.
“There’s no way to guess,” Wick said. “We’re literally flying blind. But Butte’s a great community, and shopping locally is a big deal around here. It’s a tight-knit community.”
As tightly knit as the fashionable sweaters at Kally’s Korner on Main Street, where owner Debbie McGloin offers curbside pickup and delivers, but said customers prefer to try on clothes before they buy. For her business, an online model just doesn’t fit, she said.
She’s in hearty agreement with the cancellation of the Christmas Stroll, and understands why fewer customers walk through her door these days. But it does affect business, she said.
“That hurts,” she said. “It takes away a lot of the traffic. People are trying to be safe, as well they should be. Good god, I agree with it.”
Certain businesses feel the loss of big-event traffic more than others. For Wilhelms Flower Shoppe on West Broadway Street, Butte’s floral institution since 1927, business thrives on online orders and pick-ups instead of walk-ins.
“It’s a computer world,” said Jenny, a shop designer, while busily arranging Friday’s next floral creation in the shop’s basement. “It actually is very convenient.”
Less convenient were the cancellations of proms and other high school dances. Shop designers Jenny and Lori said the shop is doing well considering the hits, but holidays that are traditionally busy for the business could stand to hurt sales in the long-term.
Support Local Journalism
“That’s a concern for sure,” Lori said, considering how a spike in the virus could affect the community. “Especially after Thanksgiving with everyone getting together.”
But however the pandemic may restrict shoppers, the core of Uptown business lies in the choice to shop locally — regular service by regular customers.
“You see a lot of that in Butte,” Jenny said.
Dolly Failor isn’t a regular Uptown shopper, but on visits from Denver to see her sister, Mitzi Rossillon, or her daughter, a student at Montana Tech, she tries to do her part.
“I know that people are struggling, and I’d rather local businesses get my money,” she said on Friday after shopping at Cavanaugh’s County Celtic gift shop.
Rossillon, who has treated visiting family to a three-day shopping marathon in Uptown, said she doesn’t let the cancellation of one event slow her holiday spirit.
“It’s just one little piece of Christmas. I don’t try to get excited about what we can’t do. I just think about what we can do, and what we can do next Christmas,” she said.
Of Uptown’s unique array of shops, she said, “They’re small, but sincere.”
For Rick Chappel, owner of Beautiful Things on West Broadway, there’s a difference in buying the inexpensive consumer fare across town and say, candles like he offers, which he said, “Won’t run all over your tables, and match your fine china.”
“This is not Walmart,” he said on Friday, pleased to have a few lookers stop by before noon. “You have to separate local shopping from shopping on the Flats.”
He points out that every day counts, because retail is still largely open. Like many local owners, he knows the virus can change the retail reality at any time. For now, he said, local businesses take it day by day.
“We’ve got our oars swinging,” he said, miming the action. “And we’re just going down the road.”
To local shopper Ellen Russell, the difference in Black Friday crowds was noticeable as soon as she pulled into Uptown.
“It’s a lot easier to find a parking spot,” she said.
She was disappointed to hear there would be no sculptures or Christmas Stroll in Uptown this year, but she loaded up on stickers, clothes and other gifts for the family at Butte Stuff gift shop on West Park Street just the same.
On her way out of Butte Stuff with a bag of holiday goods, Cindy Lammi said where she shops is a matter of hometown pride.
“I always shop locally. I’m a Butte native, and I believe in Butte. Why not shop Butte and keep Butte going?” she asked. “Butte businesses need our help. Dig deep, and you never know what you’re going to find.”
Whether by taking advantage of online shopping, or venturing into smaller stores with smaller crowds, local shopping is still an option. Many doors are still open in Uptown Butte.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.