Local residents should hang up on jury duty scammers

The Butte-Silver Bow Police Department has received reports of a scam that is ongoing in the Butte area.
According to Sheriff Ed Lester, a caller purporting to be a Butte police officer tells the person on the phone that they did not show up for jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest. The victims are told to pay a fine with Venmo or Apple Pay.
“This is a scam,” said Lester. “Butte police are not making any such calls.”
Lester urged residents not to provide any information to the caller and hang up.
If you have received such a call, report it to the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at 406-497-1120.