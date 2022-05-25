Local residents should hang up on jury duty scammers

The Butte-Silver Bow Police Department has received reports of a scam that is ongoing in the Butte area.

According to Sheriff Ed Lester, a caller purporting to be a Butte police officer tells the person on the phone that they did not show up for jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest. The victims are told to pay a fine with Venmo or Apple Pay.

“This is a scam,” said Lester. “Butte police are not making any such calls.”

Lester urged residents not to provide any information to the caller and hang up.

If you have received such a call, report it to the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at 406-497-1120.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.