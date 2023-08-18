Around 20 members of the Rocky Mountain Association of Realtors came together to the basement of CENTURY 21 Shea Realty on Thursday afternoon to create care packages that will be sent to the real estate agency in Maui, Hawaii in response to the wild fires the island community has experienced.
Over 200 care packages including sanitary items were created, along with five boxes of items for newborn infants, organizer Jennifer Shea said. There is no direct connection to the Maui realty association.
“You have to help humanity when in need. It’s the right thing to do.”
Margaret Prosek, from RE/MAX Premier realty, packs sanitation bags in the basement of CENTURY 21 Shea Realty on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 to be donated to and distributed by the realty association in Maui, Hawaii.
Shelly Horsley, with Coldwell Banker Markovich Real Estate, places a completed bag with sanitation items next to others that will be donated to the realty association in Maui, Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 in Butte. "Essentially, teamwork makes the dream work," said Horsley. "And so wherever that (is needed), here or anywhere else, we just help each other out."