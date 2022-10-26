Local proposals sought for SARTA funding

The Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority is seeking proposals for local 2023 events or festivals. SARTA will accept proposals through Nov. 30 and plans to announce successful proposals in December.

The authority is excited to continue its support for festivals and events that build community and bring visitors to Butte,” said Chairman Bill Joyce. SARTA anticipates granting up to $75,000 to organizations hosting festivals or events occurring in 2023.

Interested applicants may download an application from the Butte-Silver Bow SARTA website http://co.silverbow.mt.us/813/Superfund-Advisory or pick up a hard copy from outside the Chief Executive’s office in the Butte-Silver Bow courthouse rotunda. Applicants may submit applications electronically or by mail according to the submittal procedures included in the application materials.

Applicants are encouraged to contact SARTA staff to request an appointment for grant writing assistance. Appointments can be scheduled in person or via Microsoft Teams. Contact Julia Crain at jcrain@bsb.mt.gov or 497-6264 for more information.

The Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority is charged with planning for and distributing Redevelopment Trust Fund Dollars. SARTA meets monthly as necessary and posts its agenda 48 hours prior to meeting to allow the public to attend. For more information, visit http://co.silverbow.mt.us/813/Superfund-Advisory.