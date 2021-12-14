 Skip to main content
Local Pearl Harbor survivor honored for his 98th birthday

Local Pearl Harbor survivor honored

Pearl Harbor survivor Charlie Dowd was honored Monday night at the Mother Lode Theatre for his 98th birthday. His son Justin, a naval officer, accompanied his father on stage. Dowd was 17 years old and a Navy radioman when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. He and another radioman armed themselves with rifles and shot at Japanese aviators as they passed by. The Dowd event included contributions by the choir from Anaconda High School. Among the event’s celebrants was Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte.
