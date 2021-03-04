Local organizers kick off fundraisers for Special Olympics Montana

Local organizers are gearing up for two major 2021 fundraisers for Special Olympics Montana with a Law Enforcement Torch Run and Ride for Respect bike ride.

Five area runners will participate in the May 22 torch run that begins with a patrol escort on the I-90 ramp on Continental Drive and continues 10 miles to a chain removal area on Homestake Pass right before Pipestone.

The Ride for Respect will be held Aug. 21. Participants in the ride will receive a T-shirt and patch.

At the end of the ride, a drawing for a 2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide will be held. Tickets are limited to 6,000 and are available at Copper Canyon Harley Davidson in Butte.

Both events are fundraisers to raise awareness for Special Olympics Montana. All proceeds go to Special Olympics athletes.

Businesses interested in supporting the events can contact Danny Fosness at 496-7740 or Steve Honor at 491-4013.

To learn more about the events or to participate in this year’s Ride for Respect, visit SOMT.org.

