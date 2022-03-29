Local non-profit to kick off summer with basketball tourney

If you’ve been impatiently waiting to get out in the community and be active after two years of the pandemic, you’re in luck. New non-profit Uptown Hoops is organizing a three-on-three basketball tournament offering a total of $3,000 in cash prizes to kick off Butte’s summer.

Butte resident Kayla McCarthy and her husband, Keegan McCarthy, came up with the idea in the summer of 2021. “I played a lot of basketball growing up and in college, and Keegan, too,” Kayla McCarthy said. “And we’ve got a couple kiddos, and I think I was wanting to play again.”

Upon realizing there weren’t a lot of opportunities around for adults to play basketball, she decided she and Keegan could fill the need themselves. She wanted to do something not only for herself and her kids, but for Butte, too.

After getting permission from the county to hold the event on city streets, the McCarthys got a board together, and Uptown Hoops was born.

The Uptown Hoops board is made up of the McCarthys, and Butte locals Jake Evans, Sarah Siewing and Micaul McClafferty.

The event, scheduled for June 18 and 19, will take place on a barricaded section of East Granite Street, between North Main and Ohio streets. In keeping with the event’s family-friendly, all-ages theme, the event will be alcohol-free.

The tournament will consist of 10 divisions, fourth and fifth grade boys, fourth and fifth grade girls, sixth through eighth grade boys, sixth through eighth grade girls, high school boys, high school girls, adult women, adult men, adult coed and adult adaptive. Adaptive is a term suggested to the board by the local Special Olympics for its division, because the group doesn’t allow other entities to use their name for legal reasons.

Each division will be able to accommodate up to 16 teams of four players (three and one alternate), adding up to a total of 640 maximum participants in the tournament. There will also be a three-point and dunk contest, each offering a $500 prize to the winner. The adult women, adult men, coed and adaptive divisions each also offer a $500 prize to the winning teams.

There are lots of moving parts to this event. Aside from the participants, the planning, and the competitions themselves, there are also the less-glamorous aspects to consider: the set-up and take down, coordinating all the volunteers and food vendors, and the installation of port-a-potties.

So, how did these five people manage to put all this together in less than a year?

Their answer: the community of Butte and a very active group text.

“The people of Butte are good,” Siewing said of the community support the event has received. “There wasn’t a lot of work, they’re just so good.”

Keegan McCarthy said it took less than a month for the board to reach its fundraising goal. The board fundraised by creating sponsorship packages that included different levels for different amounts of money, with each level offering some sort of marketing during the tournament and on event materials for the respective business. The bigger the sponsor level, the more marketing a business gets.

For example, the biggest sponsorship levels are the full-court sponsor for $5,000, and a three-point contest sponsor and a dunk contest sponsor, both for $2,500. All three of these sponsorship levels are reserved. The two levels after that are half-court sponsors for $1,000, of which all nine spots are reserved, and the baseline sponsor for $500, of which there is an unlimited amount of spots, according to the organization’s website, uptownhoops.com.

Kayla McCarthy said that a lot of times, someone from the board would walk into a business and the owner had already heard about the idea and was eager to sign on as a sponsor.

“It’s been a lot of word-of-mouth,” Keegan McCarthy said.

While this dream started as an outlet for Kayla McCarthy to bond with her kids and get back into her beloved sport, it’s also about getting people outdoors, being active and supporting economic development. After covering event costs, the board plans to take the money and put it toward a business in the community.

It costs $129.99 for a team to register, but in April the cost will be $139.99. The price difference is to encourage people to register early, Keegan McCarthy said. The board also said the community of Butte seems to really support youth sports.

Brad Silvonen, general manager at Leskovar Honda in Butte, which is Uptown Hoops’ full-court sponsor, expressed a similar thought. He said that most of the sponsorships Leskovar Honda gives are youth-related, and that the dealership’s dealer principal, Carly Leskovar, spearheaded the deal.

“It’s just a really cool program,” Silvonen said. “And it’s right in our ballpark.”

He said he’s even had people from out of town come in and talk about wanting to sign their kids up.

The group is still looking for volunteers for court monitors, who will act as referees of sorts. Most teams will call their own fouls, but the court monitor will have final say. The adult women, adult men, and coed tournaments will have actual referees.

It’s also looking for volunteer score-keepers and people to help set up, take down, and clean up the event site.

The board said the most important thing that needs to happen to ensure the event runs smoothly is that all the tournaments start and end on time.

“Even if each game goes over five minutes, that adds up at the end of the day,” McClafferty said.

Despite this, the board feels prepared for this and any other obstacles that may come up.

“Being a part of tournaments and running tournaments before at different places that have been going on for years, there’s always going to be one or two things that come up that we didn’t see,” Evans said. “So this is going to be no different, but I think, this team—we’re going to be OK with anything that comes up.”

Things appear to be in great shape for this summer. The board started out meeting every week, and now, as the event looms closer and a lot of the big questions are answered, they meet less often, once every two or three weeks.

Partially responsible for this is the group text, which allows the board members to check in with each other and keep updated on which tasks each person has completed without having to meet in person. Evans, who’s been on a bit of a hiatus until recently, said the text has been especially helpful for him.

“I feel like I’ve been involved even when I haven’t been here because of the group text,” he said. “I’m pretty updated.”

The board is excited for this first year, and hope to make it an annual Butte summer staple. There are about 40 to 45 teams registered as of now, according to Keegan McCarthy.

