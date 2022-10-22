 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local gardener to speak at Butte Garden Club meeting on Oct. 26

Kris Mengon with dahlias

Kris Mengon shows dahlias — the stars of her Butte garden — in this provided photo. Mengon will share her gardening tips at the Butte Garden Club meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the archives.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The Butte Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the upstairs conference room at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St.

The speaker will be Kris Mengon, who will show images of her garden and share her knowledge on her star dahlias, as well as petunias, marigolds, impatiens and sunflowers. The featured plant of the month will be showy milkweed, and free seeds will be available.

A short business meeting is planned to begin discussion on changing the organization of the club and recognizing exemplary gardens in Butte.

For more details, contact Norm DeNeal at denealnorman@gmail.com or call at 723-6656.

