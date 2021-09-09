Local events set in honor of 20th anniversary of 9/11

Community Mass

9/11 Videos

This Harmony in Our Community Day and 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance Celebration of Courage and Honor virtual program was made to help encourage and foster harmony in our community and to honor the courage and memory of the first responders (then and now), and to honor all who have been willing to sacrifice for the health and well-being of others during this pandemic. It also was created to encourage and foster the creation of more harmonious communities with an attitude of greater mutual respect, a willingness to coexist, and a willingness to contribute one’s own diverse skills and abilities to benefit the greater good.