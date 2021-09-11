Local events set in honor of 20th anniversary of 9/11 (copy)

Butte will join the nation and the world in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on America on Sept. 11, 2001 with flag ceremonies, a Mass, a parade and a virtual day of harmony.
Field of Honor
The Butte Exchange Club will honor first responders and victims of the 9/11 attack on this 20th anniversary of that terrible tragedy. There will be "Field of Honor" flags placed at the High Altitude Speed Skating Oval off Continental Drive near the I-90 exit on Sept. 10-11. Donations of appreciation will be given to the United Veterans Council of Butte and may be mailed to The Butte Exchange Club, PO Box 763, Butte MT 59703.
20th anniversary ceremony
The original flag used in the dedication of Montana Tech's 9/11 memorial will be raised again at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the memorial across from the Marcus Daly statue.
9/11 Parade
A 9/11 parade to remember those who gave their all 20 years ago will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Butte Plaza Mall. From there, it will head north on Harrison Avenue to Utah Avenue, then up to Broadway Street and west to Montana Street. The parade will then head south on Montana Street to Rowe Road and back to the mall. The final leg of the parade may change to include the Southwest Montana Veterans Home, 65 Veterans Circle. For more details, call the Boulevard Volunteer Fire Dept. at 406-491-9902 or email blvdvfd@yahoo.com.
Community Mass
Father Patrick Beretta will lead a community Mass to remember those who died on Sept. 11, 2001 and to honor first responders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Patrick Church, 329 E. Mercury St., in Butte.
9/11 Videos
This Harmony in Our Community Day and 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance Celebration of Courage and Honor virtual program was made to help encourage and foster harmony in our community and to honor the courage and memory of the first responders (then and now), and to honor all who have been willing to sacrifice for the health and well-being of others during this pandemic. It also was created to encourage and foster the creation of more harmonious communities with an attitude of greater mutual respect, a willingness to coexist, and a willingness to contribute one’s own diverse skills and abilities to benefit the greater good.
The videos can be viewed at the following links:
9/11 Remembrance
The United Veterans Council will host a 9/11 remembrance at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Veterans Memorial at Stodden Park. Speakers include Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, Sheriff Ed Lester and representatives from emergency services. Cindy Cohan, retired Air Force colonel, will be the keynote speaker. Honor Guard will be present. There will be a rifle salute followed by TAPS. Coffee and cookies will be served afterward. For more details, contact David Reisenauer at 406-565-7985.