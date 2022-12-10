Local DAR chapter commemorates 125 years of service

In celebration of its 125 years of volunteer service, Butte’s Silver Bow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a luncheon recently at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives.

For 125 years, members of the local DAR chapter have actively worked to support the community. At the chapter’s inaugural meeting on Dec. 21, 1897, 14 local women formed the chapter, naming five officers and selecting initial projects, including pressing Butte to patriotically display U.S. flags on Flag Day, participating in Fourth of July parades, helping veterans, and regularly donating to local Girl and Boy Scouts, the Salvation Army, the Butte Milk Club, and the library. For 20 years, the chapter sent boxes of supplies to Ellis Island for immigrants. Since the Butte-Silver Bow Archives’ 1981 founding, DAR members have been consistent volunteers.

Current efforts include annually honoring high school seniors through the DAR Good Citizen program, awarding an annual scholarship at Montana-Western, sponsoring an American History essay contest for grades 5 through 8, protecting and watching over Butte’s Spanish-American War Veterans Cemetery since 1908, and publicizing Constitution Week every year at the courthouse, library and archives.

In her remarks to those assembled at the chapter’s 125th anniversary luncheon, Silver Bow member and State Regent Jennifer Buckley praised each of the 57 women who led the chapter as chapter regents in its 125 years, starting with Mrs. Jennie (Stilwel) Tallant.

The Tallant house at 832 W. Park St. is a National Register of Historic Places site, designated by a sign at the address, which also features a DAR insignia marker.

At the luncheon, current Chapter Regent Barb Kerr said, “This is truly remarkable. Our chapter, starting with our founding members and continuing today, has never stopped serving our community and our nation for 125 years. How many organizations can make that brag?”

Nationally, DAR was started in Washington D.C. in October of 1890. Members are women who can document descent from a Revolutionary War Patriot. DAR has promoted historic preservation, education, and patriotism since its formation in October, 1890.

— Janice Hand, for The Montana Standard