Local COVID cases declining but symptoms can be severe

As thousands gather in Butte for the Montana Folk Festival there is good news and bad news about the regional doings of COVID-19.

COVID cases in Butte-Silver Bow County hit a seasonal peak about five weeks ago with roughly 100 cases during the relevant reporting period.

The good news is that cases have been declining since then by about 10 a week, according to the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.

The bad news is the most prominent variant, still of the omicron lineage, sometimes hits people with more severe symptoms.

This is especially true of patients in high risk groups, said Amanda Marinovich, epidemiologist for the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.

Some patients have required hospitalization. And COVID-19 is suspected but not yet confirmed as a factor in two or three deaths.

Marinovich said people attending the Montana Folk Festival should practice common-sense measures like frequent hand-washing.

“The advice really hasn’t changed that much,” she said. “We don’t want people to stop living their lives. We are going to be dealing with this for the foreseeable future.”

She said the variant currently at play starts with symptoms that feel like a cold and a COVID test does not necessarily show a positive reaction early on. People with cold symptoms should consider staying home, she said.

Concerns about the spread of COVID led to cancellation of the Montana Folk Festival in both 2020 and 2021.