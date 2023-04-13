St. James Healthcare, now part of Intermountain Health, announced Thursday that Riley Ungaretti, MS, LAT of St. James Sports Medicine, was recognized by the Northwest Athletic Trainers’ Association (NWATA) with the New Horizon Award.

"I am so grateful for the recognition from the NWATA," Ungaretti said in the news release form St. James. "The work we are doing to ensure that every high school in Montana has access to an athletic trainer is of the utmost importance. Having athletic emergency action plans and proper medical coverage at games and practices can prevent many medical emergencies."

The New Horizon Award recognizes young professionals of the NWATA for their unique or immediate contributions in service to the athletic training profession within District 10, which consists of Montana, Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. This award recognizes volunteerism, advancement of the profession or service to the NWATA.

Ungaretti was nominated by her peers for her work serving as the Montana Athletic Trainers’ Association Secondary Schools Committee Chair and her work locally with the Montana Sports Medicine.

Ungaretti has been with St. James Sports Medicine for six years and was inspired to be an athletic trainer after a shoulder injury in high school piqued her interest in sports medicine. She enjoys working with her patients daily as they make their way through the recovery process.