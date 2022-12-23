Local Assistance Fairness Act shores up ARPA funds for B-SB, Anaconda-Deer Lodge

Thanks to a text message back in October, a pleasant meal at the Moose’s Saloon in Kalispell devolved into feelings of confusion and frustration, but ultimately resulted in about $1.2 million in funds for both Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge counties.

While enjoying pizza and a possibly a beverage with Anaconda-Deer Lodge Chief Executive Bill Everett, B-SB Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher received a text from Butte’s Finance and Budget Department Director Danette Gleason containing some startling news.

“It upset me,” said Gallagher.

The two officials – who at the time were attending the Montana League of Cities and Towns Conference – essentially found out together that their respective counties were excluded from financial assistance allocated by the American Rescue Plan Act’s Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, and would be excluded again during the next fiscal year (FY23) if part of the legislation wasn’t re-written.

Language in the legislation blocked those funds from going to consolidated governments, such as B-SB and Anaconda-Deer Lodge.

“That’s one of the drawbacks, and maybe hiccups of being a consolidated government,” Gallagher said. “Sometimes the way we're recognized is not fairly addressed at the federal level.”

Both offices immediately reached out to the Montana Association of Counties. They also contacted Sen. Jon Tester, who helped negotiate ARPA and was Montana’s only statewide official who supported the legislation.

Fast-forward to December. The Local Assistance Fairness Act – sponsored by Tester and part of the FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Package – passed through the Senate on Tuesday. It was then approved Friday by the House, and is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

“I always hold the federal government accountable when they get something wrong,” Tester said in an email to The Standard. “The folks in Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge were cut out of this funding because of a technicality, and due to no fault of their own. These communities deserve these resources, and I was proud to lead this bipartisan effort to ensure Washington DC is treating them fairly.”

Montana’s other 54 counties had received funds they were eligible for. And if Biden signs off on the Local Assistance Fairness Act, that number will grow to 56 in FY23 with the addition of B-SB and Anaconda-Deer Lodge.

"Senator Tester's local office and then Senator Tester himself, they really went to bat for us," Gallagher said.

The Local Assistance Fairness Act was designed to unlock funds that were missed out on during FY22, and enable eligible consolidated governments to receive assistance during the next go-round in FY23.

Everett noted that while he is “hopeful,” he will also be pleasantly surprised if everything goes exactly according to plan.

“Obviously, I'm very grateful,” Everett said. “And we believe going forward we'll be in a good shape. But even with that being said, (after) the last allocation that happened this fall, we don't believe that we're going to be made whole for those dollars that we were left out on. And those dollars are needed.”

“It would be a reach to expect funding on a set of funds that have already been allocated and distributed,” Everett later clarified.

While irksome, the parties involved do not believe the “technicality” was a result of malicious intent or negligence.

“The way (the bill) was written, had some ambiguity in it; there was some room for some interpretation,” Everett said. “And unfortunately, once the bill hit the Treasury, who was in charge of that allocation and writing those checks, they interpreted it to a level that I don't believe Congress intended.”

Is there anything more relatable to the American worker than a communication breakdown across two departments?

Quips aside, when Gleason noticed B-SB and Anaconda-Deer Lodge weren’t receiving the appropriate ARPA assistance, she didn’t just shore up funds for two counties in Montana. Her sharp eyes set into action a plan that will benefit consolidated governments across the United States, including merged city-counties like B-SB and Anaconda-Deer Lodge.

In order to receive allocations for the ARPA Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, a county must be eligible for Payment in Lieu of Taxes. According to the US Department of the Interior, “The formula used to compute the payments is contained in the PILT Act and is based on population, revenue-sharing payments, and the amount of Federal land within an affected county. PILT payments are made in addition to other Federal payments to States, such as those for oil and gas leasing, livestock grazing, and timber harvesting. Since these payments began in 1977, the Department has distributed nearly $10.8 billion in PILT payments to 49 States (all but Rhode Island), the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands.”