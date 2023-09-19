Working at the Columbia Gardens was one of the most memorable times of my life.

I was hired with many young women as playground aides to Mrs. Zorka Milanovich, the playground supervisor, when I was barely in high school. Our jobs were to stop bad behavior such as cracking the bars, hitting or being mean, walking up the slides and other offenses.

It was difficult for me and other aides to yell at the kids since we knew many of them, but for Zorka, it seemed to be a dream job. She often yelled at us because we allowed the young people to get away with things when we thought she wasn't watching.

Our pay was 50 cents an hour, only when we worked. We didn't have an "act of God" clause in our contract. In fact, we didn't have a contract or any kind of agreement at all, but we all understood that if the weather was bad and we didn't have to work, we didn't get paid.

While most of my co-workers moved on to more lucrative positions elsewhere, I stayed on and became the ticket seller on the bi-planes, which doubled my salary to $1 an hour, with still no "act of God" clause.

We only had Mondays off and worked from 1 to 5 p.m., with a two-hour break from 5 to 7 p.m., and we came back at 7 for usually two and sometimes three hours. On Saturdays and Sundays, we worked from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with one short break. My family would often come to the Gardens on Sunday for a picnic so that I could join them for dinner.

In the last few years of my Gardens career, I became the office person, which paid $250 a month, regardless pf the weather. I finally got an "act of God" clause! My duties included keeping the books for the nickels and dimes we made on the three rides, as well as relieving the ticket sellers for dinner or breaks. The nickels and dimes often added up to hundreds of dollars a day. I kept this job until the summer after I graduated from college and had to face the real world.

I know I could have made more money working in another place, but I loved my job, and my parents, who grew up during the Depression, wanted us to have an easier life than they had so they indulged me in encouraging me to take this job summer after summer because they knew I loved it.

Since we live practically on the Continental Divide, the Columbia Gardens was so named because the water that flowed out of it was considered by many to be the headwaters of the Columbia River. Regardless of its name, the Columbia Gardens was truly a magical place.

A fantastic greenhouse and a full-time gardener provided the flowers for the unusual and gorgeous displays. When the ticket sellers and ride operators walked up the boardwalk to begin our shifts, we were greeted by the candy store, restaurant, Paneek's games and the ice cream shop on the left, and by the huge floral harp and butterfly, as well as an immaculately groomed lawn on the right.

Ted Beech was the manager of the Gardens seemingly forever. He was a wonderful man who loved the park, probably more than anyone. He and his wife lived in a beautiful home on the grounds, and we would often see them walking on the boardwalk, greeting everyone on the way. Mrs. Beech liked to see that everything was in good shape and well-tended.

At the end of a particularly busy day, Ted would come into the office to see how things were going, I'd say that they were great, and everyone worked hard to make it so. He would say, "You're a good kid and a peachy dancer." I have no idea where he got this phrase, but in my teaching career, I often used it with my students, who would look at me as if I were far crazier than they had initially thought.

Like Peter Pan, I don't think I wanted to grow up. Because of the excitement, expectation and smiles of the young people at the Gardens, I was allowed not to grow up for many summers.