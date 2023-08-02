Organizers of Brawls and Kickstart Days have canceled the Mr. Dizzy limousine jump set for Saturday because of expected thunderstorms but they were able to book the Civic Center for other weekend events.

Those include bareknuckle boxing matches Friday night as well as concerts. The band Smells Like Nirvana takes the stage Friday night and the rock band Everclear that gained fame in the 1990s is playing Saturday night.

The “Pyro Maniac Kamakazie Kid”, who lights himself on fire and jumps through walls, will not be performing Friday and Saturday as originally scheduled because pyrotechnics are not allowed in the Civic Center, said Monty Klistoff of NexGen Entertainment.

Bill Melvin, manager of the Civic Center, said he and his staff were able to accommodate the other Brawls events on short notice this weekend.

But the big daredevil event, a planned limo jump by Mr. Dizzy, will not take place outside the Depot. Mr. Dizzy, aka Mike Buse, was going to try to break his record of 137 feet for the longest distance jumped in a stretch limousine.

“It was just too risky with the weather reports — too risky for the event and for the fans,” Klistoff said.

As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service was predicting a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms for Butte on Friday and Friday night and a 60% chance Saturday.

Klistoff said it would have been impossible to get a large outdoor crowd for the planned jump indoors at the Depot if there were storms. Plus, he had to decide by Tuesday if he needed to move other events to the Civic Center.

He said he hopes to reschedule Mr. Dizzy for later this summer and if anyone intended to take in the jump and wanted ticket refunds, they could request them through an “eventbrite” link on the Brawls and Kickstart Days Facebook page.

But the fights and concerts will go on as scheduled.

“This will be a more intimate experience for the spectators as well, and we’ve never had bleachers for the general admission,” the Facebook page says.