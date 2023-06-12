A recent lightning strike spared folks on the links at Highland View Golf Course in Butte but fried internal workings of the irrigation system.

“We are finding more and more damage,” Mark Fisher, who manages the Butte-Silver Bow course, said Monday.

The bolt struck very close to two golfers at 1:08 p.m. on June 1, hitting a tree instead and sending a damaging surge through parts of the irrigation system.

Parks Director Bob Lazzari remembered precisely when it hit because he saw it from Emma Park in Uptown Butte. He found out later it came close to hitting two golfers and said they were “pretty upset” about the close call.

Golfers play at their own risk and it’s up to them to seek cover or get off the course when warranted, Fisher said.

Fisher relayed news about the strike to members of the Parks and Recreation Board on Monday and during the late-morning meeting there were several golfers on the course even though it was raining. There didn’t appear to be any lightning in the area at the time, however.

Electricians are still assessing the damage, Fisher said, but for now the system is off line.

“Thankfully Mother Nature is taking good care of us right now,” he said, referencing all the recent rain here.

In that respect the timing is good and the course is as green as it gets.

Fisher, who also manages Ridge Waters water park, explained things in more detail for The Montana Standard after Monday’s board meeting.

He said the strike damaged internal electrical workings that run the system’s pump functions and because more damage is being found, it’s too early to even guess how much repairs might cost.

But he said an insurance claim has been filed with the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority, the county’s insurance provider.

Lazzari said it might be possible to run the system manually for a time if it dries up. For the time being, the water is coming naturally.

Nearly 2.7 inches of rain fell at Bert Mooney Airport in May, the second highest total for May in the past decade, according to the National Weather Service. Only May 2018 was higher at 3.21 inches.

Butte had already gotten 3.7 inches of rain in the first 11 days of June this year, not counting Monday’s rain which came with thunder and lightning Monday afternoon.

More than 1.8 inches fell on June 6, alone, and Butte has received measurable rain every day this month but one — June 4th.