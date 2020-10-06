Light Up the Night in Butte's 2020 Relay for Life event

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Butte Committee will host a modified celebration for 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, in the Butte Plaza Mall north parking lot to honor cancer survivors in our area and those who lost their lives. People can drive through the luminaria path to celebrate and remember friends and loved ones.

The committee worked with the Butte-Silver Bow health department to get approval for the Light Up the Night event to keep the community safe while still doing something to help local people who are fighting cancer.

“We are thrilled to have Matt Kujawa and Janelle Beers as co-chairs for this year’s event,” said Kris Holmes. “I am proud of every member of the Butte committee volunteers as they rolled up their sleeves to find a way, in the middle of many challenges, to still honor and celebrate the community members who have this terrible disease.”

Luminarias or those wishing to make a donation can do so at The Montana Standard, Grand Avenue Hair and Frontier Home Health & Hospice. Luminarias are $10 each or two for $15. Luminarias can also be purchased at the event. Contact Jenean.kujawa@mtstandard.com for business sponsorships starting at $100.