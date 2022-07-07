Lewis & Clark Caverns set July outdoor presentations

Caverns set July outdoor presentations

Saturday, July 9

Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park Ranger Ramona Radonich will present “Goodness Snakes Alive” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the campground amphitheater. Visitors will learn about the prairie rattlesnake, which is native to the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park ecosystem, discover what makes these reptiles rattle, how to avoid being bitten, and what to do if you are ever bitten by a rattlesnake.

Sunday, July 10

Radonich will lead “Birds of a Feather,” a birdwatching hike through the park starting at 10 a.m. at the main visitor center with a brief talk, then heading out to look for birds. These flying wonders are filling the skies at the caverns with their colors and songs. Binoculars will be provided for those who don’t have any.

Saturday, July 16

Radonich will will guide visitors through the constellations and tell the stories behind the stars you in a presentation, “Night Skies at Lewis & Clark Caverns,” at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the campground amphitheater.

Sunday, July 17

Radonich will present “Flower Power” at the main visitor center at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 17, with a brief talk, then head out on a trail to hunt for wildflowers. Many people look at flowers and see beautiful colors and intricate designs. The delicate-looking flower is really a powerful structure that creates optimal conditions to ensure the survival of its offspring.

Saturday, July 23

Radonich presents “Three Dog Night” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, in the campground amphitheater — a tribute to three cool canines: wolves, coyotes, and foxes. Although these animals share similar traits, they each have characteristics that make them unique.

Sunday, July 24

Radonich will lead a hike and discussion on some of the park’s smallest wildlife in “Insect Safari” at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 24, at the main visitor center. While all bugs are insects, not all insects are bugs, Radonich says. Visitors will learn why this is and much more about the park’s six-legged critters. In the previous Insect Safari, the group found a rare pink grasshopper. What will you discover?

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, please visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.