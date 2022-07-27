 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Legacy Casting seeks local background extras for TV series '1923'

  • 0

Legacy Casting and King Street Productions are looking for extras of all ages to work on the upcoming series 1923 being filmed in and around Butte. The series  is a followup to 1883 and continues to be the origin story prequel for Yellowstone and stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Anyone interested is welcome to register at www.mycastingfile.com. The production prefers that all talent sign up so that they can keep all information streamlined — photos, sizes, contact information, etc. Experience with livestock is a plus but not necessary.

0 Comments
3
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glance Into the Past

Glance Into the Past

The Butte High Class of 1972 had its 50th class reunion this weekend. The three-day event concludes today with an historic tour of Butte’s chu…

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking back at the moments that defined the International Space Station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News