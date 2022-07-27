Legacy Casting seeks local background extras for TV series '1923'

Legacy Casting and King Street Productions are looking for extras of all ages to work on the upcoming series 1923 being filmed in and around Butte. The series is a followup to 1883 and continues to be the origin story prequel for Yellowstone and stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.
Anyone interested is welcome to register at www.mycastingfile.com. The production prefers that all talent sign up so that they can keep all information streamlined — photos, sizes, contact information, etc. Experience with livestock is a plus but not necessary.