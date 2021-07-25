LDS Church builds playground for children at Butte Rescue Mission

How to light up a stressed child's life? How about turning a vacant lot outside the child's bedroom window into a spectacular playground in a single day?
The Butte Rescue Mission, with the help of the Butte Stake of the LDS Church, did exactly that on Saturday, magically producing a huge play structure with turrets and staircases and a big curly powder-blue slide.
Amy Kroon, the Mission's development director, said that in 2020, it received Cares Act funds to support homeless and low-income children in the county, and the Mission thought that an outdoor play space was an important part of that. But it took the church's offer of help to make it a reality.
The Mission had purchased the play equipment with COVID relief funds a few months ago, said Kroon. "The whole thing came in 75 boxes weighing 50 pounds each," she said. But the Mission had no immediate way of getting it built, so the boxes were stored away.
"When the church was made aware of our need, they offered to bring a team of volunteers," Kroon said. "We are grateful."
As Saturday dawned, volunteers descended on the Mission. Some were from Butte, and others from Anaconda, Deer Lodge, Dillon and Lima. Church member Kevin Button of Dillon organized the workers into groups and assigned tasks, and soon, box by box and board by board, the playground began to take shape.
HOUSING NEEDS
The Butte Rescue Mission has been a lifeline for families experiencing housing crises. And unfortunately, there's plenty of that.
Even as the town, along with much of the state, experiences a real-estate boom, low-income or no-income families are struggling for shelter. Landlords can afford to be pretty choosy about who they rent to, and that means some families aren't making the cut.
Kroon said the Mission currently has 10 children in residence, ranging from four months to 15 years, and there are at least three families on a waiting list.
While it's far better than living on the street, the shelter's communal life can be particularly challenging for kids.
"This place was not built with children in mind," she said. "When I started work here there were three smoke shacks and no play area."
At the start of the pandemic, families were sometimes quarantined for weeks in a single room. Even now, the section of the shelter for women and families is difficult for kids. "There are lots of rules they must follow, and with so many people in the shelter, sometimes they end up basically being yelled at all day" with little chance for normal recreation, Kroon said.
Saturday, that changed for good.
'SPECIAL DAY'
Scott Steinhardt, Butte Stake president, was on hand to pitch in.
"We have an ongoing relationship with the Butte Rescue Mission," he said. "About three years ago, we had a fast in our stake. We invited our members to go without two meals, and donate the money they would have spent on the meals. We collected the money and donated $25,000 to the rescue mission."
Then, the next year, the church's presidency made a humanitarian donation of $20,000 to the Mission. And last year, during COVID, when the stake's congregations were not meeting in person, its Bishop's Storehouse program raised livestock and grew crops which were donated to the Mission and to Butte's Food Bank, among others.
"But part of our ministry is also assisting with projects like this," Steinhardt said as drills whirred and hammers thunked behind him.
"This is a special day for us," Steinhardt said. "July 24 is our church's Pioneer Day, commemorating the July 24 (in 1847) when the church's first pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley and our prophet Brigham Young said, 'This is the place.'
"This is our way of celebrating Pioneer Day this year."
MISSION, MINISTRY
"The Butte Rescue Mission and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints share common values of charity and service," said Syd Erickson, one of the executive directors of the Butte Rescue Mission along with her husband, Brayton Erickson.
"This service project is an excellent example of seeing members of our community come together to show love to the kids of the mission."
Kroon pointed out that it won't be just the children staying at the Mission who will enjoy the playground.
The shelter is currently serving three meals a day to the public. The Mission kitchen cranks out about 6,000 meals a month, and at least 1,000 of those are going to non-shelter residents who are food-insecure.
Kroon she said that when children come with their families to the shelter for meals, they will get to play as well.
"I can't wait for the kids to see this," Kroon said.
A little later on Saturday afternoon, the wait was over.