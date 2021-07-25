LDS Church builds playground for children at Butte Rescue Mission

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

'SPECIAL DAY'

Scott Steinhardt, Butte Stake president, was on hand to pitch in.

"We have an ongoing relationship with the Butte Rescue Mission," he said. "About three years ago, we had a fast in our stake. We invited our members to go without two meals, and donate the money they would have spent on the meals. We collected the money and donated $25,000 to the rescue mission."

Then, the next year, the church's presidency made a humanitarian donation of $20,000 to the Mission. And last year, during COVID, when the stake's congregations were not meeting in person, its Bishop's Storehouse program raised livestock and grew crops which were donated to the Mission and to Butte's Food Bank, among others.

"But part of our ministry is also assisting with projects like this," Steinhardt said as drills whirred and hammers thunked behind him.

"This is a special day for us," Steinhardt said. "July 24 is our church's Pioneer Day, commemorating the July 24 (in 1847) when the church's first pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley and our prophet Brigham Young said, 'This is the place.'

"This is our way of celebrating Pioneer Day this year."

MISSION, MINISTRY