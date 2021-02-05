Lazzari in line as next Butte-Silver Bow parks director

J.P Gallagher says he expects to appoint Bob Lazzari as his successor to oversee Butte-Silver Bow’s popular and seemingly ever-expanding park system.
Gallagher, who was parks director for five years before he successfully ran for chief executive last year, had previously said Lazzari deserved consideration for the job but a national search would be conducted anyway.
Gallagher told The Montana Standard on Friday he’s changed his mind about the national search but not about Lazzari, who has been the department’s recreation and special events coordinator the past six years.
He has the experience, knowledge and background for the post and he’s done a great job as interim parks director over the past month, Gallagher said.
“We have the most qualified guy for the position in the job now,” Gallagher said. “We could bring in somebody but they would have to learn so much about our community and Bob Lazzari already has that background and he has a relationship with staff that would take (someone else) years to build.”
The Parks and Recreation Board could discuss the post briefly Monday and Gallagher plans to tune in, but board members have already expressed support for Lazzari. If things go as expected, Gallagher said, he plans to make the appointment soon and ask the Council of Commissioners to concur.
The parks system has grown significantly over the past decade, adding miles of new trails and more open spaces, establishing Skyline Park and a new baseball stadium, and overseeing construction and operations of an $8.7 million water park, among other things.
The department has also overseen major upgrades to Stodden Park and Highland View Golf Course made possible by $10 million in donations from the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation and Montana Resources.
Chuck Merrifield, chairman of the parks board and athletic director at Butte High School, said he was “110-percent” in favor of Lazzari moving from interim parks director to permanent director.
“Lazz has been part of everything that has been going on … and the things we have done are amazing for the city and the kids and the community,” Merrifield said Friday. “How could you not want it to stay consistent in transition?”
Merrifield said Lazzari has a solid work ethic and track record, is a great communicator and “knows how to do the job,” so an outside search isn’t necessary.
Lazzari was born in Butte in 1960, is one of eight kids and graduated from Butte High in 1978. He attended college for two years at Montana Tech and Montana State University and owned and operated the “Laz’t Call” bar from 1985 to 2005.
He was a bar manager and event coordinator at the Butte County Club for several years, worked as a code enforcement officer for the county and joined the parks department six years ago as recreation and special events coordinator.
He has helped coordinate festivals, youth activities and adult sports such as softball, volleyball and pickle-ball. He also has performed numerous administrative functions and is in frequent contact with other county officials, commissioners and the public.
Gallagher said Lazzari was essentially an assistant director and has played a key role in park operations over the past several years.
If he appoints Lazzari as director as expected, it will be the second major leadership decision Gallagher has made during his first six weeks in office.
Just this week, he appointed Brian Doherty as chief of the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department. A job search was conducted for that post and more than 20 people applied, but the county’s Fire Commission said Doherty was the most qualified and Gallagher agreed.
Doherty joined the department as a firefighter in 1998, became fire marshal in 2015 and was assistant chief before Chief Jeff Miller retired Dec. 31. Doherty was then acting chief until commissioners concurred with Gallagher’s appointment this week.