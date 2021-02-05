Lazzari in line as next Butte-Silver Bow parks director

J.P Gallagher says he expects to appoint Bob Lazzari as his successor to oversee Butte-Silver Bow’s popular and seemingly ever-expanding park system.

Gallagher, who was parks director for five years before he successfully ran for chief executive last year, had previously said Lazzari deserved consideration for the job but a national search would be conducted anyway.

Gallagher told The Montana Standard on Friday he’s changed his mind about the national search but not about Lazzari, who has been the department’s recreation and special events coordinator the past six years.

He has the experience, knowledge and background for the post and he’s done a great job as interim parks director over the past month, Gallagher said.

“We have the most qualified guy for the position in the job now,” Gallagher said. “We could bring in somebody but they would have to learn so much about our community and Bob Lazzari already has that background and he has a relationship with staff that would take (someone else) years to build.”