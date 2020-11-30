Lawsuit alleges negligence in COVID spread at Butte long-term care facility

A lawsuit filed Monday alleges that negligence at Continental Care and Rehabilitation Center in Butte allowed COVID-19 to spread through the long-term care facility, taking at least 13 lives.
The lawsuit was filed in Montana District Court in Butte by relatives of two residents at the facility — Arthur Vidrich, who died of COVID on Nov. 6, and Michelle Frances Sullivan, who contracted the virus in October and was hospitalized for a prolonged time.
The lawsuit says facility owners and administrators “ignored complaints, guidelines and agency recommendations and requirements, and allowed the unsafe conditions … to persist until nearly the entire population of residents” had contracted COVID.
It cites a state health report in August saying the long-term care facility was not in compliance with infection control regulations, didn’t have enough nursing staff and failed to implement proper social-distancing, among other things.
The lawsuit says poor care preceded the pandemic and names as defendants its owners and managers at California-based Sweetwater Private Equity, its subsidiaries, and David Merrell, the executive director at Continental Care. It seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
The Montana Standard left voice mails at Sweetwater and with Merrell on Monday seeking comment.
Karen Sullivan, Butte-Silver Bow’s health officer, has said that administrators and staff at Continental and other long-term care facilities have done great work in caring for residents and responding to the recent COVID outbreaks.
Her framework for that assessment, she said Monday, was frequent conversations with those and other facilities that belong to a regional health-care coalition and knowing the challenges they have faced and steps they have taken to manage the crisis.
A similar lawsuit was filed against another Sweetwater-owned facility, Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation in Flathead County, alleging that negligence allowed COVID to spread there. It was filed by the estates of three residents who died from the virus.
According to the lawsuit filed in Butte, Vidrich was admitted to Continental in March 2018 following a stroke and contracted COVID in October. He was taken to the hospital on Nov. 6 and died that day, and at the time, he had late-stage bed sores on parts of his body.
The suit says Sullivan was admitted to Continental in 2014, tested positive for COVID on Oct. 26, was hospitalized from Oct. 28 to Nov. 10 and continues to suffer from “unnecessary injuries.”
Support Local Journalism
Sweetwater took ownership of Continental Care in May 2019, the lawsuit says, and according to Vidrich’s family members, “severe staffing shortages” began. During visits, they said he was often in soiled clothing with trash cans in his room overflowing.
When they were no longer allowed to visit in March because of COVID, they said it was largely impossible to monitor his well-being. They received a call in late October saying Vidrich had tested positive for COVID and for days were told he was doing well.
On Nov. 6, after getting that same report, they were told he was being taken to the hospital, according to the lawsuit. He died later that day.
The lawsuit says Sullivan’s care also declined sharply after Sweetwater took over in 2019, and after COVID hit, prior employees at Continental called her family members “warning them of severe staffing shortages” and insufficient care.
As to COVID specifically, it says Continental failed to follow public health prevention guidelines issued by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, agencies that regulate such facilities.
It says it failed to properly use protective equipment, didn’t maintain reasonable distancing among residents, had inadequate staffing, didn’t timely and appropriately test for COVID and failed to respond to complaints and warnings.
Some of the findings were included in an August DPHHS report that also found other deficiencies, including failures to bath residents and administer medications in a timely manner, the lawsuit claims.
It said defendants made non-medical decisions to enrich themselves by cutting costs and reducing funding, staffing and investment.
Federal and state agencies are the primary regulators of such long-term care facilities, but local health officials do take part in monthly coalition meetings that also involve providers of home-health, assisted living and hospice services, Karen Sullivan said.
As of late last week, 26 people had died from COVID-19 in Butte-Silver Bow, with 24 of them occurring in care homes, including 13 at Continental Care.
Sullivan said long-term care facilities took immediate actions in March to prohibit visitors, and it was the right call given COVID’s effects on seniors. And based on more frequent coalition conversations since then, they have responded with care and compassion since then, she said.
“From my framework, in my view, our long-term care facilities and assisted-living have gone above and beyond in the management of this,” Sullivan said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.