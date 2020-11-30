Lawsuit alleges negligence in COVID spread at Butte long-term care facility

Karen Sullivan, Butte-Silver Bow’s health officer, has said that administrators and staff at Continental and other long-term care facilities have done great work in caring for residents and responding to the recent COVID outbreaks.

Her framework for that assessment, she said Monday, was frequent conversations with those and other facilities that belong to a regional health-care coalition and knowing the challenges they have faced and steps they have taken to manage the crisis.

A similar lawsuit was filed against another Sweetwater-owned facility, Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation in Flathead County, alleging that negligence allowed COVID to spread there. It was filed by the estates of three residents who died from the virus.

According to the lawsuit filed in Butte, Vidrich was admitted to Continental in March 2018 following a stroke and contracted COVID in October. He was taken to the hospital on Nov. 6 and died that day, and at the time, he had late-stage bed sores on parts of his body.

The suit says Sullivan was admitted to Continental in 2014, tested positive for COVID on Oct. 26, was hospitalized from Oct. 28 to Nov. 10 and continues to suffer from “unnecessary injuries.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}