Lawsuit alleges Butte teacher sexually assaulted student

“When served, the District will retain counsel and defend the lawsuit filed against the District. The District does not comment on pending litigation,” she wrote in the email.

The lawsuit was filed by a woman on behalf of a female student. The Standard is not naming the plaintiff in an effort to protect the identity of an alleged sexual assault victim, in this case a minor.

The plaintiff met with school officials to discuss the allegations in July 2018 and that summer, according to the lawsuit, reported them to Butte police.

Sheriff Ed Lester said police investigated the matter and findings were forwarded to the county attorney’s office for review.

“At the conclusion of the review, no charges were filed,” Lester said, adding that he could not comment further.

The lawsuit alleges that Dailey brought the student food and treats to class, asked her about prior sexual abuse and kept her in a classroom alone during recess with the door closed and windows covered. It says inappropriate touching occurred then.

It alleges he made other inappropriate comments to her and begged her not to tell anyone about the events, saying he could be fired.