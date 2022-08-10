Law enforcement, students speak at Safe School Summit

April 12, 1994, the day 11-year-old Jeremy Bullock was killed at Margaret Leary School, is a day that haunts many 28 years later.

“Anyone who grew up with us knows exactly where they were that day,” said Hunter Terry, who went to school with Bullock and his twin brother, Josh. “No matter what was going on, even if you weren’t there, you remember that day.”

Bullock was the unintentional victim of a school shooter, who meant to shoot a bully and got Bullock by mistake.

In his honor, Bullock’s family created the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust and Charities through Jeremy, which sponsor and fund a number of things, including the Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit.

The third annual summit took was held Tuesday and Wednesday at the Copper King Hotel and Convention Center with two days of speakers and workshops for teachers and school staff, with the mission of making schools safer for students.

A fan favorite at the summit is the Student Voices Panel, which features a number of students who answer questions about what makes their school safe and what could make their school safer, among other things.

The students on the Tuesday panel were Rylan Beye, a rising senior at Park High School in Livingston; Kip Pumnea and Reid Whitlock, both seniors at Butte High School; Will McGree, a freshman at Butte Central High School; Jason Johns, a sophomore at Butte High; and Keeley Janecke a rising sixth-grader at Hillcrest Elementary School.

Jeremy Bullock’s sister, Kaity Bullock, moderated the student panel.

As the students answered questions, a number of themes formed: open campus at Butte High, School Resource Officers and teachers are a big contributor to the students’ feelings of safety, and transparency in the reporting processes for things that alarm the students and the general goings on in the schools would make the students feel safer and more willing to report things.

When Kaity Bullock asked the students what their schools’ key issue was, all three of the Butte High students – Pumnea, Whitlock and Johns – mentioned Butte High’s door being unlocked and open campus.

“My key safety issue is kids being able to leave the school and coming back and being able to prop the doors open,” Pumnea said.

During the question portion of the panel, Butte High Principal John Metz asked how the students who spoke about open campus thought others would feel if it were to be taken away. He mentioned that it’s not just students who would be affected by this policy, but local businesses.

The students all agreed the student body would be “upset” and “mad.”

“We’re not really at school to have fun, we’re there to learn,” Pumnea said, eliciting a chuckle from the audience.

Beye, for his part, mentioned his school, Park High, allows open campus for sophomores, juniors and seniors, but also only has one door people can enter through, the main door, which can always be seen by an administrators.

“And I think that is definitely super helpful,” he said. “I think that’s something that other students can use and maybe build on.”

When asked what makes their schools safe, all the students mentioned being able to reach out to the authority figures at the school, whether that be teachers, counselors or SROs.

Later, when Bullock asked what the role of an SRO is in school, they all seemed to agree that it is to listen to and protect students and the school.

Beye elaborated on this by saying that an SRO in his school is “not just a police officer in the school,” but someone you can confide in, be friends with and trust.

The students also seemed to reach a consensus that none of them really know what happens after they report something suspicious in their schools to a teacher or trusted adult, and a more transparent process where they know exactly what next steps are after the initial report would encourage them to speak out.

They also all seemed to agree that schools are safer now than when their parents were in school, with the exception of Janecke — who said that schools could be safer still — and Johns — who said that while schools are “technically safer” they seem less safe because of how prevalent violence seems to be now.

The Law Enforcement Panel, which took place a couple of hours before the student panel and featured a number of SROs and law enforcement officers, talked about how active shooter protocols have changed since the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado, active shooter trainings for both parents and teachers, how an officer becomes an SRO and teachers being armed while at school.

Sheriff Leo Dutton of Lewis and Clark County was on the panel, and retired Butte-Silver Bow undersheriff George Skuletich moderated.

Dutton spoke about how, since Columbine, officers have been trained to act more immediately when they’re alerted of an active shooter, rather than waiting for backup.

Sgt. Hal Richardson with the Bozeman police department, who oversees the SRO program there, spoke about an in-depth active shooter training the department has planned in the area for later this summer, and spoke about the importance of teachers knowing what to do in an active shooter situation.

Skuletich echoed his sentiment, comparing active shooter training to fire drills.

“We haven’t lost a student in a fire since 1955,” he said.

Richardson said to become an SRO in Bozeman, an officer must have at least three years of experience in the department before they apply.

“So they’re already coming to the interview with hundreds of hour of training,” he said.

Both Skuletich and Dutton spoke against the idea of teachers carrying guns in schools, primarily because they said if an officer goes into a school with an active shooter and sees a teacher with a gun, they could mistake that person for the shooter.

A video from Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., recorded specifically for the summit and shown earlier in the day, reportedly showed him speaking out against the idea of arming teachers in schools.

The summit concludes Wednesday at 4 p.m.