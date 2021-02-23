Late vaccine arrival saves Tuesday's second-dose clinic in Butte

“I basically robbed Paul to pay Peter,” Rask said, and delegated every dose to the clinic.

Now, the clinics in Butte have become quite efficient — they figured they’d move through 275 vaccinations in an hour, maybe an hour and a half. It was going to be tight.

“We took the leap of faith and gambled and went for it,” Rask said.

The clinic remained a go.

Tuesday morning came, vaccines were underway, and at about 9:30 a.m., Rask received a message on his phone.

The expected delivery time was PENDING.

By 10:30 a.m., they were out of vaccine and volunteers had to tell people to come back in an hour. Some came back in an hour, and were told to come back at 1:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, organizers fanned out — everybody called their best contact at FedEx.

They were finally able to track down a supervisor, who was able to track down the package. It was in Great Falls, scheduled to arrive at Butte’s FedEx shipping facility at noon.

Rask was there waiting for the truck at 11:45 a.m. The truck was right on time, and with a box of 1,400 vaccines in hand, Rask raced back to the Civic Center.