ANACONDA — Montana native Andrew Heppe, along with Whitetail Properties Real Estate, is offering five $500 scholarships to deserving seniors in southwest Montana.

The Outstanding Character Scholarship will be awarded to a student in each of the following counties — Silver Bow, Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Madison and Powell — and is intended to be used toward any form of higher education including universities, vocational training and military careers.

Heppe said in a press release that he grew up in western Montana and when he graduated from high school, he was not aware of many of the scholarships that were available to students.

He was inspired to offer scholarships that rewarded students for their strength of character.

“In business, the easy way to do things is seldom the right way. We are seeking a candidate who is sometimes willing to do things the hard way, in order to make sure things are always done the right way,’’ Heppe said.

If a student would like to receive an application they can check with their high school guidance counselor, or contact Heppe directly at (406) 479-9560 or visit his agent page at www.whitetailproperties.com/agents/andrew-heppe.