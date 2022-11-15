Land buy adds 3,600 acres of public lands in Big Hole River watershed

Anglers, hunters, biologists and people who simply enjoy ambling across Montana’s awe-inspiring public lands are likely to celebrate the acquisition.

Other potential beneficiaries include elk, deer, moose, grizzlies and a host of other wildlife species large and small.

Two miles of the Big Hole River and two miles of Seymour Creek cross the land, each of which provides important habitat for cold water fish species.

The Missoula-based Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation announced Tuesday that a collaboration with a longtime property owner and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has resulted in the acquisition of 3,600 acres of wildlife and riparian habitat in the Big Hole River watershed.

The purchase provides one more hedge against development and habitat fragmentation in a landscape vulnerable to both, said Kyle Weaver, president and CEO of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

The property “is now conserved, protected and opened to public access,” he said.

“We appreciate the family for reaching out to us about their land and helping to make that happen,” Weaver said.

Seymour Creek enters the Big Hole River west of the intersection of the Mill Creek Highway and Montana 43 and east of the Anaconda Sportsman’s Campground.

Blake Henning, chief conservation officer for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, said the acquisition’s conservation ramifications are significant.

“It protects the connectivity of public land ownership, a migration corridor, elk calving and winter range, and extensive riparian habitat,” Henning said.

A news release from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation said the watershed serves as a crucial linkage corridor between the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem for grizzly bears and Canada lynx.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund, Montana Fish & Wildlife Conservation Trust, The Conservation Alliance and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation provided funding, totaling about $9 million, for the project.

BLM will manage the lands for multiple use.

Brian Wheeler, executive director of the Big Hole River Foundation, lauded the announcement.

"Any collaborative conservation acquisition that preserves open space, increases public access and connectivity of landscapes, riparian areas and wildlife corridors is something that I consider a big win," Wheeler said.

"To have it take place in the Big Hole is outstanding and I'm grateful to landowners, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, Montana Fish & Wildlife Conservation Trust, the Conservation Alliance, and RMEF for having the vision to make it happen," he added.

Wheeler said the transaction is especially noteworthy because of its protection of the connectivity of public land ownership — "which is fundamental to our hunting and fishing traditions."